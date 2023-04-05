Rigid Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2023: Flourishing Packaging Industry Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rigid Plastic Packaging Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Bottles & Jars, Rigid Bulk Products, Trays, Tubs, Cups & Pots, Others), By Raw Material, By Production Process, By Application, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period. The need for rigid plastic packaging is anticipated to increase globally, along with the expansion of the healthcare industry. The growing need for rigid plastic packaging is a result of the expansion of food and beverage, healthcare, personal care, and other industries on a global scale.

Rigid plastic packaging represents the utilization of plastic materials, including polypropylene (PP), highly-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyethylene (PET), etc., for packaging bottles, jars, containers, and other culinary materials. It is tougher, heavier, and more durable than flexible packaging. Because of this, packaging made of stiff plastic is frequently used to safeguard delicate food items. Additionally, rigid plastic packaging has many advantages, including affordability and durability.

Moreover, Governments are investing in modernizing the healthcare systems of developing nations in many locations, particularly in the wake of the pandemic which has triggered huge losses of both humans and capital. With its durability, cleanliness, transparency, and lightweight, rigid plastic packaging protects medicines from contamination and is ideal for keeping medical products like syringes, tablets, syrups, surgical supplies, and others. In these businesses, rigid plastic packaging offers qualities including sturdiness, lightweight, and flexible packaging. Several processes, including extrusion, injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming, and others are used to create these packing components. To keep the products, secure for a longer period, stiff plastic packaging produced from materials like polyethylene expanded polystyrene, and others used. Additionally, one of the key factors fueling the expansion of the rigid plastic packaging market is the increase in packaged goods sales, resulting from changing lifestyles.

Flourishing Packaging Industry

Over several years, the packaging industry has suffered major changes in a positive direction. The industry is emerging as one of the largest sectors in developing economies. Various plastic associations have continuously reported increasing market growth in countries across the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.

Despite the market headwinds caused by COVID-19, the packaging industry has grown immensely. Manufacturers are experiencing a surge in their annual sales for rigid plastic packaging products like bottles & jars, rigid bulk products, trays, cups & pots, etc. which is driving the growth of the market.

Growing Demand from the Food and Beverage Industry

The Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market was dominated by the food and beverage sector in 2022, and it is anticipated to expand in the forecast period. In countries, including the United States, Canada, China, India, and other nations, the need for rigid plastic packaging is rising quickly. Increased food and beverage industry expansion has fuelled the demand for bottles, jars, fruit, foodie bags, etc. For instance, the US hotel market has reached around USD130 billion as of 2022.

The rigid plastic packaging gives the containers attributes like taste absorption, durability, longevity, and lightweight. Bottles, cans, jars, and other rigid plastic packing containers keep the food item safe and free from contamination. For instance, the China Chain Store & Franchise Association estimates that the country's food and beverage (F&B) market grew by 8.1% from 2021 to 2022, reaching over USD 600 billion.

Recent Trends & Development

Due to lifestyle and social influences, consumers are more driven towards a product that comes with rigid plastic packaging as it reflects product safety which is a foremost concern for any customer. The trends have been analyzed regarding the prices of rigid plastic packaging products, which tend to be competitive and are set according to the manufacturer, whose major lookout factor is the net profit margin in the rigid plastic packaging business.

The cost, as well as availability, has a major impact on the margin levels of rigid plastic packaging processors. The European Union has enforced several regulations about food contact, recycling of packaging residues, and enhanced use of recycled plastic in product packaging.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Type:

Bottles & Jars

Rigid Bulk Products

Trays

Tubs

Cups & Pots

Others

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Raw Material:

Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Production Process:

Extrusion

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Others

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Application:

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Others

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Malaysia

South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Egypt

Turkey

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Outlook



6. North America Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Outlook



7. Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Outlook



9. South America Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.1.1. Flourishing Packaging Industry

11.1.2. Growing Demand from the Food & Beverage Industry

11.2. Challenges

11.2.1. Increasing Competition from Flexible Packaging Segment

11.2.2. Stringent Regulatory Scenario

11.2.3. Recycling & Environmental Concerns



12. Market Trends & Developments

12.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2. New Product Launches

12.3. Technological Advancements



13. Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market: SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amcor Plc.

Berry Global Group Inc.

Pactiv LLC

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

DS Smith Plc.

Bemis Company Inc.

Reynolds Group Holding Limited

Sealed Air Corporation

Plastipak Holdings, Inc

