Rigid Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2023: Flourishing Packaging Industry Bolsters Growth

Apr 05, 2023, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rigid Plastic Packaging Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Bottles & Jars, Rigid Bulk Products, Trays, Tubs, Cups & Pots, Others), By Raw Material, By Production Process, By Application, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period. The need for rigid plastic packaging is anticipated to increase globally, along with the expansion of the healthcare industry. The growing need for rigid plastic packaging is a result of the expansion of food and beverage, healthcare, personal care, and other industries on a global scale.
Rigid plastic packaging represents the utilization of plastic materials, including polypropylene (PP), highly-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyethylene (PET), etc., for packaging bottles, jars, containers, and other culinary materials. It is tougher, heavier, and more durable than flexible packaging. Because of this, packaging made of stiff plastic is frequently used to safeguard delicate food items. Additionally, rigid plastic packaging has many advantages, including affordability and durability.
Moreover, Governments are investing in modernizing the healthcare systems of developing nations in many locations, particularly in the wake of the pandemic which has triggered huge losses of both humans and capital. With its durability, cleanliness, transparency, and lightweight, rigid plastic packaging protects medicines from contamination and is ideal for keeping medical products like syringes, tablets, syrups, surgical supplies, and others. In these businesses, rigid plastic packaging offers qualities including sturdiness, lightweight, and flexible packaging. Several processes, including extrusion, injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming, and others are used to create these packing components. To keep the products, secure for a longer period, stiff plastic packaging produced from materials like polyethylene expanded polystyrene, and others used. Additionally, one of the key factors fueling the expansion of the rigid plastic packaging market is the increase in packaged goods sales, resulting from changing lifestyles.
Flourishing Packaging Industry
Over several years, the packaging industry has suffered major changes in a positive direction. The industry is emerging as one of the largest sectors in developing economies. Various plastic associations have continuously reported increasing market growth in countries across the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.
Despite the market headwinds caused by COVID-19, the packaging industry has grown immensely. Manufacturers are experiencing a surge in their annual sales for rigid plastic packaging products like bottles & jars, rigid bulk products, trays, cups & pots, etc. which is driving the growth of the market.
Growing Demand from the Food and Beverage Industry
The Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market was dominated by the food and beverage sector in 2022, and it is anticipated to expand in the forecast period. In countries, including the United States, Canada, China, India, and other nations, the need for rigid plastic packaging is rising quickly. Increased food and beverage industry expansion has fuelled the demand for bottles, jars, fruit, foodie bags, etc. For instance, the US hotel market has reached around USD130 billion as of 2022.
The rigid plastic packaging gives the containers attributes like taste absorption, durability, longevity, and lightweight. Bottles, cans, jars, and other rigid plastic packing containers keep the food item safe and free from contamination. For instance, the China Chain Store & Franchise Association estimates that the country's food and beverage (F&B) market grew by 8.1% from 2021 to 2022, reaching over USD 600 billion.
Recent Trends & Development
Due to lifestyle and social influences, consumers are more driven towards a product that comes with rigid plastic packaging as it reflects product safety which is a foremost concern for any customer. The trends have been analyzed regarding the prices of rigid plastic packaging products, which tend to be competitive and are set according to the manufacturer, whose major lookout factor is the net profit margin in the rigid plastic packaging business.
The cost, as well as availability, has a major impact on the margin levels of rigid plastic packaging processors. The European Union has enforced several regulations about food contact, recycling of packaging residues, and enhanced use of recycled plastic in product packaging.
Report Scope:
In this report, Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Type:
- Bottles & Jars
- Rigid Bulk Products
- Trays
- Tubs
- Cups & Pots
- Others
Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Raw Material:
- Polyethylene
- Polyethylene Terephthalate
- Polystyrene
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Others
Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Production Process:
- Extrusion
- Injection Molding
- Blow Molding
- Others
Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Application:
- Food & Beverages
- Healthcare
- Cosmetics & Toiletries
- Others
Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- South America
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Argentina
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
- Egypt
- Turkey
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Outlook
6. North America Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Outlook
7. Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Outlook
9. South America Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.1.1. Flourishing Packaging Industry
11.1.2. Growing Demand from the Food & Beverage Industry
11.2. Challenges
11.2.1. Increasing Competition from Flexible Packaging Segment
11.2.2. Stringent Regulatory Scenario
11.2.3. Recycling & Environmental Concerns
12. Market Trends & Developments
12.1. Mergers & Acquisitions
12.2. New Product Launches
12.3. Technological Advancements
13. Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market: SWOT Analysis
14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Amcor Plc.
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- Pactiv LLC
- Silgan Holdings, Inc.
- Sonoco Products Company
- DS Smith Plc.
- Bemis Company Inc.
- Reynolds Group Holding Limited
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Plastipak Holdings, Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9kan7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article