Rigid Plastic Packaging Market - Business Opportunity, Leading Players and Highlights of the Industry: Radiant Insights, Inc.

The global rigid plastic packaging market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the years to come. Rigid Plastic Packaging is a process that involves stiff packaging of various products. It makes use of rigid plastic material to manufacture a wide range of items ranging from cups, cans, bottles, pots to closures. Various packaging related applications can be performed with the help of this process. Moreover, it has been observed that the manufacturers are taking up various efforts to change the packaging formats and enhance the product further to raise the efficiency level.

The key factors that are acting as major boosters to the market growth may include rise in the industrialization, urbanization, rise in the population, augmented disposable income, developing nations, growth in healthcare industry, increased awareness among the end users, rising cost-effectiveness of rigid plastic packaging, robust growth in the food & beverage sector, augmentation in the consumer expenditures for packaged products, increase in demand for packed products, and burgeoning manufacturing activities.

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of product type as Cups, Cans, Trays, Rigid Bulk Products, Tub, Bottles, Pots, Jars, Containers, and others. Others may include rigid plastic tubes and blister & clamshell packs. Among all the product type segments, the Bottles segment is currently taking up the largest share in the market. It has been anticipated that the Rigid Plastic Packaging Market will witness a huge upsurge in the next couple of years due to rising applications and scope across the globe.

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of raw material as PVC, Bioplastics, EPS, PS, PE, PET, PP, and others. Others may encompass Polyamide, PC, and PLA. Among all the raw materials, the PE segment is currently taking the largest share in the market. Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of production process as Calendaring, Injection Molding, Extrusion, Blow Molding, Thermoforming, Foam Extrusion, RotoMolding, and others. Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of application as Personal Care, Agricultural, Home care, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Automotive, and others.

This report studies Rigid Plastic Packaging in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Amcor

• Alpla

• Berry Plastics

• Coveris

• RPC Group

• Sealed Air

• Aptar Group

• Sonoco Products

• Plastipak

• CCL

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Rigid Plastic Packaging in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

• Bottles

• Containers

• Cans

• Cups

• Tub

• Others

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Rigid Plastic Packaging in each application, can be divided into

• Food & Beverages

• Automotive

• Agricultural

• Pharmaceutical

• Personal Care

• Home care

• Others

