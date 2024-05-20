Rigid Recycled Plastics Market size is set to grow by USD 22.12 bn from 2024-2028, environment-friendly nature of recycled plastics to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rigid recycled plastics market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.12 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.88% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (PET, HDPE, PP, LDPE, and Others), End-user (Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Electrical and electronic components, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Altium Packaging, B and B Plastics Inc., Berry Global Inc., Covestro AG, Custom Polymers, HAHN Kunststoffe GmbH, Imerys S.A., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., J and A Young Leicester Ltd., Kuusakoski Oy, KW Plastics, MBA Polymers Inc., NaturaPCR, PET Processors LLC, Remondis SE and Co. KG, Republic Services Inc., Revolution Co., Ultra Poly Crop., Veolia Environnement SA, and Waste Connections Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Rigid recycled plastics play a significant role in the automotive industry, particularly in structural, powertrain, and exterior components. These materials are derived from polymer foams, polypropylene (PP), and scraps, including shopping bags and protective packaging. Complying with environmental regulations, automakers utilize recycled plastics to reduce vehicle weight, fuel consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions. Applications span across various countries, such as China, Germany, India, France, Italy, South Korea, Japan, and the United States. Technological advancements in recycling processes expand the use of recycled plastics in sectors like textiles, construction materials, and consumer goods.

Market Challenges

• The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should assess the safety of rigid recycled plastics used in food packaging. These regulatory bodies oversee food contact materials through the Food Contact Notification Program and Food Additive Regulations (21 CFR Sections 170 et seq.). Although FDA regulations require recycled food contact materials to meet the same specifications as conventional ones, a special regulatory review is not mandated. Compliance with FDA Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for food contact materials (21 CFR Section 174) is essential. Key applications of rigid recycled plastics include decks, downcycling, dry-cleaning bags, electrical & electronics, expanded polystyrene, face masks, fences, food & beverage packaging, garbage bins, gloves, insulation, laboratory equipment, medical devices, milk cartons, piping systems, plastic bottles, and piping systems.

Segment Overview

This rigid recycled plastics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 PET

1.2 HDPE

1.3 PP

1.4 LDPE

1.5 Others End-user 2.1 Packaging

2.2 Construction

2.3 Automotive

2.4 Electrical and electronic components

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 PET- The recycling process of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) involves the transformation of modified ethylene glycol and purified terephthalic acid into pellets, which are then utilized in various industries. Rigid recycled plastics, specifically PET, are extensively used in manufacturing decks, downcycled into lower-grade products such as fibers for winter clothing, and in creating face masks, among other applications. PET plastics are favored for their fatigue resistance, light weight, and shatterproof properties, making them suitable for use in industrial strapping, insulation, piping systems, and packaging material for food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and non-food packaging. Additionally, they are employed in the production of new containers for various industries, including electronics, where they contribute to energy savings through their light weight and thermostability. Expanded polystyrene, oils, and garbage bins are other applications for recycled PET plastics. The growing awareness of plastic waste reduction and favorable initiatives have led to an increase in the use of recycled PET in new plastics and non-food packaging, such as milk cartons and plastic bottles. Furthermore, recycled PET is used in the production of packaging foam and sheets, laboratory equipment, and even in the manufacturing of plastic hinges and fixtures. In the electronics industry, recycled PET is used in the production of electrical & electronics, including dry-cleaning bags, laptop cases, and electronic trimmers. The recycling of PET plastics also contributes to reducing plastic wastes in landfills and oceans, making it a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to new plastics. In conclusion, the recycling of PET plastics offers numerous benefits, including cost savings, light weight, and the ability to be recycled multiple times. It is used in a wide range of applications, from industrial strapping and insulation to food packaging and electronics, making it a versatile and essential material in today's market.

Research Analysis

The Rigid Recycled Plastics Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness towards plastic consumption and the need for lightweight components in various industries. This trend is particularly prominent in packaging products for online purchases of electrical & electronics, personal care products, and protective gear like gloves and face masks. Recycled plastics, such as those made from recycled polymer materials like Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), High-density polyethylene (HDPE), Polypropylene (PP), and Low-density polyethylene (LDPE), are becoming increasingly popular as they offer energy savings and contribute to reducing the demand for new plastics. The market for recycled plastics is further boosted by the downcycling and use of recycled plastic in the production of new plastics. The shift towards using recycled plastics is a positive step towards reducing virgin plastic consumption and promoting sustainable practices.

Market Research Overview

The Rigid Recycled Plastics Market encompasses the production, consumption, and trade of recycled rigid plastics. These plastics are derived from various sources, including post-consumer and post-industrial waste. The market is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions in various industries, such as packaging, construction, and automotive. The use of recycled rigid plastics offers several benefits, including cost savings, resource conservation, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. The market is segmented based on the type of rigid plastics, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and polypropylene (PP). The global rigid recycled plastics market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing awareness and regulations regarding waste management and recycling.

