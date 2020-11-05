RigNet Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET, the "Company"), a leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions and specialized applications, announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third quarter 2020 revenue of $48.7 million , net loss of $5.5 million or $0.25 per share

Revenue decreased by 8.7% to $48.7 million compared to prior quarter

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 22.3% to $7.5 million compared to prior quarter

Managed Communications Services (MCS) Sites served decreased 3.2% to 1,190 compared to the prior quarter

System Integration project backlog of $12.4 million

"RigNet's gross margin grew in the third quarter even as our customers continued to battle the impact of reduced commodity demand due to COVID-19," said Steven Pickett, Chief Executive Officer and President. "We continue to see robust interest in our solutions across our segments and delivered some needle-moving wins in our core MCS business that will begin to add revenue late this year and reach full contribution in the second quarter of 2021. Our strategy of moving "up the stack" is paying off and our ongoing investment in Apps & IoT has differentiated RigNet from our competitors, enabling us to increase market share both in offshore drilling rigs and Floating Production, Storage, and Offtake vessels. We continue to show operational discipline by maintaining tight controls over both operating and back-office costs, as well as capital spending."

Quarterly revenue was $48.7 million, a decrease of $4.7 million, or 8.7%, compared to $53.4 million in the prior quarter and a decrease of $12.3 million, or 20.1%, compared to $61.0 million in the third quarter 2019. Compared to the second quarter 2020, Managed Communications Services (MCS) revenue decreased by $2.2 million, or 6.4%, due to a decrease in site count and new site delays compared to prior quarter. Apps & IoT revenue decreased by $0.4 million, or 5.0%, primarily due to lower bandwidth usage in IoT. Systems Integration (SI) revenue decreased by $2.0 million, or 19.5%, primarily due to the timing of projects. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, MCS revenue decreased by $10.1 million compared to third quarter 2019 due to decreased site counts including rig stacking, and lower equipment sales. Apps & IoT revenue decreased by $0.9 million, or 9.7%, primarily due to lower equipment sales and bandwidth usage in IoT. SI revenue decreased by $1.3 million or 13.0%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to differences in the timing on certain projects.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders in the third quarter of 2020 was $5.5 million, or $0.25 per share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.3 million, or $0.21 per share, in the second quarter of 2020 and net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share, in the third quarter of 2019. The net loss in the third quarter of 2020 included a one-time, non-cash impairment charge on certain intangible assets of $3.8 million. Excluding this charge, net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was $1.7 million or $0.08 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled to GAAP net loss (as described below), was $7.5 million, a decrease of 22.3% compared to $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 31.6% compared to $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Capital expenditures for the three months ending September 30, 2020 totaled $2.0 million compared to $3.1 million for the three months ending June 30, 2020 and $5.9 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. Capital expenditures for the nine months ending September 30, 2020 totaled $8.8 million compared to $17.5 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2019. After accounting for accrued capital expenditures, capital expenditures on a cash basis were $2.1 million and $3.3 million in the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Capital expenditures on cash basis was $10.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Contracting and Operational Update

In October 2020, RigNet announced it has been awarded a multi-year contract with another premier offshore drilling contractors to provide fully managed communications services and global satellite access to its entire global drilling fleet. The new contract expands the already existing services which include RigNet's machine learning platform, Intelie, and other over the top applications, intelligence, and network security solutions that enable the digital transformation of business operations across the energy value chain, including in some of the harshest offshore environments imaginable.

Also, in October 2020, RigNet secured a multi-year contract to significantly expand existing MCS services with a premier operator of Floating Production, Storage, and Offtake (FPSO) vessels whereby RigNet will provide a fully managed end-to-end architecture of satellite and terrestrial networks.

MCS Site count in the third quarter 2020 decreased by 3.2% to 1,190 compared to 1,229 in the second quarter 2020 and decreased by 14.1% compared to 1,386 in the third quarter 2019.

Project backlog (using costs to costs accounting, formerly known as percentage of completion accounting) was $12.4 million in the third quarter 2020 and $15.9 million in the second quarter 2020 and was $35.9 million in the third quarter 2019.

Additional Detail

In the third quarter 2020, the Company recorded a non-cash intangible assets impairment charge of $3.8 million as a result of the carrying amounts on certain intangible assets which were in excess of their recoverable value. Additionally, the Company recorded $0.1 million in one-time costs directly related to COVID-19 pandemic, such as costs associated with cleaning, testing, quarantine of employees, and modifications to our Gulf of Mexico microwave network, and $0.1 million in merger and acquisition costs. As of September 30, 2020, the Consolidated Leverage Ratio was 2.97 and Consolidated Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio was 2.13. In the second quarter 2020, the Company recorded $3.9 million increase in the fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration related to Intelie, $0.7 million in one-time costs directly related to COVID-19 pandemic, such as costs associated with cleaning, testing, quarantine of employees, and modifications to our Gulf of Mexico microwave network, $0.3 million in executive departure costs, and $0.1 million in merger and acquisition costs. In the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded $0.2 million in restructuring costs associated with consolidating three legacy facilities into our new Lafayette Louisiana office and a credit of $0.4 million in GX dispute Phase II costs.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. Opinions, expectations with respect to conditions in the oil and gas industry, customer perceptions of value, entry into new customer contracts, growth prospects, and the one-time nature charges are examples of forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, including the expected benefits of acquiring and integrating other businesses, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "will," "expect," "plan" or other similar words. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company's most recent 10-K filing, and Item 1A- Risk Factors of the Company's 10-Q filing for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on Monday, May 11, 2020, and ultimately may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties, individuals should refer to RigNet's SEC filings. RigNet undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

This press release contains the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA, a measure we believe is useful to investors as a supplemental measure to evaluate overall operating performance and is an integral component of financial covenant ratios in our credit agreement. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. We refer you to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020, for a more detailed discussion of the uses and limitations of Adjusted EBITDA.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss plus interest expense; income tax expense (benefit); depreciation and amortization; impairment of goodwill, intangibles, property, plant and equipment; (gain) loss on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements; change in fair value of earn-outs and contingent consideration; stock-based compensation; mergers and acquisitions costs; executive departure costs; restructuring charges; the GX dispute; the GX dispute Phase II costs, one-time costs directly related to COVID-19 pandemic one-time costs directly related to COVID-19 pandemic, such as costs associated with cleaning, testing, quarantine of employees, and modifications to our Gulf of Mexico microwave network, and non-recurring items

A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is found in the table below.

RIGNET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September

30, 2020



June 30, 2020



September

30, 2019



September

30, 2020



September

30, 2019





(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of







































Comprehensive Loss Data:







































Revenue

$ 48,722



$ 53,391



$ 60,993



$ 160,874



$ 178,835

Expenses:







































Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)



29,995





33,687





35,662





101,632





108,637

Depreciation and amortization



6,375





6,913





7,172





20,219





23,763

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



3,836





-





-





26,977





-

Change in fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration



-





3,916





-





3,916





1,284

Selling and marketing



2,262





2,207





2,784





7,281





9,529

General and administrative



9,295





9,453





12,377





32,577





43,305

Total expenses



51,763





56,176





57,995





192,602





186,518

Operating income (loss)



(3,041)





(2,785)





2,998





(31,728)





(7,683)

Other expense, net



(1,731)





(1,338)





(2,270)





(4,918)





(4,798)

Income (loss) before income taxes



(4,772)





(4,123)





728





(36,646)





(12,481)

Income tax (expense) benefit



(695)





(129)





(998)





156





(5,868)

Net loss

$ (5,467)



$ (4,252)



$ (270)



$ (36,490)



$ (18,349)











































Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted







































Net loss attributable to RigNet, Inc. common stockholders

$ (5,537)



$ (4,322)



$ (494)



$ (36,700)



$ (18,633)

Net loss per share attributable to RigNet, Inc. common stockholders, basic

$ (0.25)



$ (0.21)



$ (0.02)



$ (1.69)



$ (0.94)

Net loss per share attributable to RigNet, Inc. common stockholders, diluted

$ (0.25)



$ (0.21)



$ (0.02)



$ (1.69)



$ (0.94)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



22,573





20,510





19,970





21,776





19,777

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



22,573





20,510





19,970





21,776





19,777











































Unaudited Non-GAAP Data:







































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 7,536



$ 9,701



$ 11,010



$ 25,588



$ 29,171



RIGNET, INC. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September

30, 2020



June 30, 2020



September

30, 2019



September

30, 2020



September

30, 2019





(in thousands)

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:







































Net loss

$ (5,467)



$ (4,252)



$ (270)



$ (36,490)



$ (18,349)

Interest expense



1,315





1,325





1,784





4,168





4,291

Depreciation and amortization



6,375





6,913





7,172





20,219





23,763

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



3,836





-





-





26,977





-

(Gain) loss on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements



79





(166)





8





195





19

Stock-based compensation



502





832





1,504





5,188





7,132

Restructuring costs



-





-





158





-





731

Change in fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration



-





3,916





-





3,916





1,284

Executive departure costs



-





255





-





553





-

Mergers and Acquisitions costs



67





78





76





213





486

COVID-19 Costs



134





671





-





805





-

GX Dispute Phase II costs



-





-





(420)





-





3,946

Income tax expense (benefit)



695





129





998





(156)





5,868

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)

$ 7,536



$ 9,701



$ 11,010



$ 25,588



$ 29,171



RIGNET, INC. Segment Information (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September

30, 2020



June 30, 2020



September

30, 2019



September

30, 2020



September

30, 2019





(in thousands)

Managed Communications Services







































Revenue

$ 31,939



$ 34,136



$ 42,055



$ 105,971



$ 125,593

Cost of revenue



19,523





22,985





24,156





68,010





76,160

Depreciation and amortization



4,510





4,843





5,037





14,012





16,360

Impairment of goodwill



-





-





-





21,755





-

Selling, general and administrative



2,454





2,436





3,303





7,697





10,446

Operating income (loss)

$ 5,452



$ 3,872



$ 9,559



$ (5,503)



$ 22,627











































Applications and Internet-of-Things







































Revenue

$ 8,367



$ 8,805



$ 9,265



$ 25,915



$ 25,285

Cost of revenue



3,382





3,221





4,091





11,164





12,975

Depreciation and amortization



1,290





1,154





1,218





3,626





3,675

Impairment of intangible assets



3,836





-





-





3,836





-

Selling, general and administrative



1,332





1,563





1,599





4,515





2,999

Operating income (loss)

$ (1,473)



$ 2,867



$ 2,357



$ 2,774



$ 5,636











































Systems Integration







































Revenue

$ 8,416



$ 10,450



$ 9,673



$ 28,988



$ 27,957

Cost of revenue



7,090





7,481





7,415





22,458





19,502

Depreciation and amortization



157





157





155





478





1,456

Impairment of goodwill



-





-





-





1,386





-

Selling, general and administrative



374





302





464





1,080





2,158

Operating income

$ 795



$ 2,510



$ 1,639



$ 3,586



$ 4,841



NOTE: Consolidated balances include the segments above along with corporate activities and intercompany eliminations.

RIGNET, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





September 30,



December 31,





2020



2019





(in thousands, except share amounts)

ASSETS

Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,887



$ 12,941

Restricted cash



1,500





42

Accounts receivable, net



58,583





67,059

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (CIEB)



14,421





13,275

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



5,141





6,500

Total current assets



96,532





99,817

Property, plant and equipment, net



51,005





60,118

Restricted cash



-





1,522

Goodwill



19,982





46,792

Intangibles, net



20,392





30,145

Right-of-use lease asset



6,193





6,829

Deferred tax and other assets



5,378





5,757

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 199,482



$ 250,980

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 21,226



$ 28,517

Accrued expenses



16,828





16,660

Current maturities of long-term debt



8,836





10,793

Income taxes payable



1,223





2,649

GX dispute accrual



-





750

Deferred revenue and other current liabilities



19,121





11,173

Total current liabilities



67,234





70,542

Long-term debt



100,241





96,934

Deferred revenue



767





855

Deferred tax liability



1,989





2,672

Right-of-use lease liability - long-term portion



5,764





6,329

Other liabilities



16,304





26,771

Total liabilities



192,299





204,103



















Equity:















Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019



-





-

Common stock - $0.001 par value; 190,000,000 shares authorized; 20,556,408 and 19,979,284 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



21





20

Treasury stock - 448,586 and 203,756 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, at cost



(3,285)





(2,693)

Additional paid-in capital



189,753





184,571

Accumulated deficit



(152,373)





(115,673)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(27,011)





(19,502)

Total stockholders' equity



7,105





46,723

Non-redeemable, non-controlling interest



78





154

Total equity



7,183





46,877

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 199,482



$ 250,980



RIGNET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2020



2019





(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss

$ (36,490)



$ (18,349)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations:















Depreciation and amortization



20,219





23,763

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



26,977





-

Stock-based compensation



5,188





7,132

Amortization of deferred financing costs



284





252

Deferred taxes



(595)





4,902

Change in fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration



3,916





1,284

Accretion of discount of contingent consideration payable for acquisitions



468





262

(Gain) loss on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements



195





19

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:















Accounts receivable, net



7,501





4,995

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (CIEB)



(243)





(4,536)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



1,472





128

Right-of-use lease asset



636





1,214

Accounts payable



(4,366)





5,355

Accrued expenses



(225)





36

GX Dispute payment



(750)





(50,000)

Deferred revenue



(1,257)





1,635

Right-of-use lease liability



(827)





(1,593)

Other liabilities



(3,383)





(2,444)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



18,720





(25,945)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Capital expenditures



(10,698)





(16,776)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment



27





300

Net cash used in investing activities



(10,671)





(16,476)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Issuance of common stock upon the exercise of stock options and the vesting of restricted stock



1





4

Stock withheld to cover employee taxes on stock-based compensation



(598)





(1,412)

Subsidiary distributions to non-controlling interest



(286)





(275)

Proceeds from borrowings



15,550





48,500

Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan



6,298





-

Repayments of long-term debt



(23,163)





(11,413)

Payment of financing fees



(485)





(486)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(2,683)





34,918

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



5,366





(7,503)



















Cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash:















Balance, January 1,



14,505





23,296

Changes in foreign currency translation



(1,484)





35

Balance, September 30,

$ 18,387



$ 15,828



RIGNET, INC. Selected Operational Data MCS Site Count (Unaudited)





3rd

Quarter



2nd

Quarter



1st

Quarter



4th

Quarter



3rd

Quarter





2020



2020



2020



2019



2019

Selected Operational Data:







































Offshore drilling rigs (1)



176





194





196





185





184

Offshore Production



359





343





386





385





384

Maritime



173





165





177





171





184

Other sites (2)



482





527





592





599





634

Total



1,190





1,229





1,351





1,340





1,386

Project Backlog (in thousands)

$ 12,352



$ 15,856



$ 22,380



$ 26,178



$ 35,855



(1) Includes jack up, semi-submersible and drillship rigs (2) Includes U.S. and International land sites, completion sites, man-camps, remote offices, and supply bases and offshore-related supply bases, shore offices, tender rigs and platform rigs

