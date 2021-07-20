Rigorous audit validates Bitaccess as a trusted and secure SaaS solution for the Bitcoin ATM industry

Bitaccess is a blockchain pioneer and the premier global enterprise platform in the Bitcoin ATM industry with 3400+ BTMs Tweet this

A SOC 1 certification attests that Bitaccess maintains exacting standards over its internal processes around financial reporting and makes it possible for its customers to rely on their BTM Operator Panel for the purposes of a financial audit.

A SOC 2 certification demonstrates the efficacy of Bitaccess's information security practices, policies, procedures and operations concerning security, availability, confidentiality, compliance and data integrity.

Current and prospective customers interested in attaining a copy of the SOC 1® & SOC 2® reports may contact, General Manager, Andrew McDonald.

ABOUT Bitaccess

Bitaccess is a blockchain pioneer and the premier global enterprise platform for the Bitcoin ATM (BTM) industry. With a network of over 3400 BTMs spread over 13 countries, Bitaccess caters to the largest and most sophisticated operators in the industry.

ABOUT BARR Advisory

BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider, specializing in cybersecurity and compliance for Software as a Service (SaaS) companies. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest-growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.

