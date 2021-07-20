Rigorous audit validates Bitaccess as a trusted and secure SaaS solution for the Bitcoin ATM industry
Jul 20, 2021, 12:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Bitaccess, the leading enterprise platform for Bitcoin ATM operations, announced that the company has successfully completed System and Organization Controls (SOC) 1® and SOC 2 audits conducted by independent auditor BARR Advisory, P.A. Bitaccess is the only company in the crypto ATM industry to have achieved this milestone.
"We believe the completion of our SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 audit report has shown Bitaccess's commitment to delivering a high quality, secure experience for our clients. We have taken significant steps to mitigate risks related to security, availability, confidentiality, compliance and data integrity." said Bitaccess CEO, Moe Adham. "As our industry matures, our clients need to rely on enterprise-level service to ensure they can meet their regulatory and financial audit requirements. I am incredibly proud of the entire Bitaccess team in delivering a world-class product which supports our industry's meteoric growth."
A SOC 1 certification attests that Bitaccess maintains exacting standards over its internal processes around financial reporting and makes it possible for its customers to rely on their BTM Operator Panel for the purposes of a financial audit.
A SOC 2 certification demonstrates the efficacy of Bitaccess's information security practices, policies, procedures and operations concerning security, availability, confidentiality, compliance and data integrity.
Current and prospective customers interested in attaining a copy of the SOC 1® & SOC 2® reports may contact, General Manager, Andrew McDonald.
ABOUT Bitaccess
Bitaccess is a blockchain pioneer and the premier global enterprise platform for the Bitcoin ATM (BTM) industry. With a network of over 3400 BTMs spread over 13 countries, Bitaccess caters to the largest and most sophisticated operators in the industry.
ABOUT BARR Advisory
BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider, specializing in cybersecurity and compliance for Software as a Service (SaaS) companies. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest-growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.
