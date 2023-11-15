Rigorous Study Validates Efficacy of High-Impact Tutoring, Meeting ESSA Level I Standards

BookNook

15 Nov, 2023

Randomized controlled trial conducted by CPRE and validation study conducted by LearnPlatform demonstrate efficacy of BookNook's high-impact tutoring model

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BookNook announced today the results of an efficacy study conducted by the Consortium for Policy Research in Education (CPRE) and a validation study conducted by LearnPlatform by Instructure. The study, funded by the philanthropic arm of Rise Together Ventures, collected data from Rocketship Public Schools and was measured against ESSA Level I evidence criteria.

The results of the randomized, controlled study demonstrate the remarkable efficacy of the BookNook program when utilized at the recommended dosage. The study validates the effectiveness of high-impact tutoring at improving students' reading skills in a relatively short period of time—enabling educators to address learning loss and bridge reading gaps quickly.

BookNook's 10-week trial in Rocketship Public Schools in Northern California involved 1,777 students from grades 1 to 4. Integrated into the schools' regular programs, the trial compared students using BookNook for tutoring against those receiving traditional reading support. Pre- and post-intervention NWEA MAP tests revealed that students who engaged more with BookNook showed significant improvements in reading skills compared to their peers in the control group.

"Our team is deeply committed to providing evidence-based materials for schools and districts," stated Brad Baumgartner, CEO at BookNook. "Our tutoring model is grounded in research, and this study reinforces the power of our collaborative learning model to increase reading proficiency and help close the literacy gap."

Kasey Reiter, Managing Partner at Rise Together Ventures, echoed this sentiment: "I am thrilled about this outcome as it shows the power of public-private partnership, and particularly how for-profit companies can leverage their capabilities and expertise to lead data-driven initiatives that power positive social outcomes."

At BookNook, we are committed to staying up to date with best practices and research around the science of reading. To ensure our learners have the best possible outcomes, we regularly review and update our platform and resources to reflect our alignment with this research.

About BookNook
BookNook is a comprehensive reading intervention program, providing standards-aligned instructional materials through a synchronous online learning platform and tutoring services. BookNook is committed to bridging the opportunity gap by scaling technology innovation to reach disenfranchised communities through its network of experienced and vetted tutors. Visit www.booknook.com to learn more.

For inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE BookNook

