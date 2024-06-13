Rihanna Launches Fenty Hair

A NEW ERA OF REPAIR

CLINICALLY REPARATIVE HAIRCARE FOR ALL TYPES, TEXTURES + NEEDS,

CREATED BY RIHANNA.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From Rihanna, the creative force who revolutionized the beauty industry in 2017 with the launch of Fenty Beauty, comes another game-changing brand, Fenty Hair , a lineup of nine hair care and styling products built upon the unifying ethos of "Beauty For All." Combining Rihanna's radically transformative approach to hair and her unparalleled experience as someone whose hair has done it all, with cutting-edge formulas and an unwavering commitment to community, Fenty Hair—a brand rooted in repair—is ready to lead another beauty category revolution.

"Hair has always been very personal to me—my hairstyles have been markers of my evolution and growth over the years—so launching Fenty Hair was something I was really passionate about." —Rihanna

The key to endless looks? Strong, healthy hair. That's why starting with hair health was integral to the development of Fenty Hair—without it, styles don't stun, curls don't pop, silk presses don't shine, and edges can't thrive. Clinically tested repair technology is infused into every product—from cleansers to leave-ins, to stylers—to ensure you're repairing at every step. No matter your hair type or texture, there's something for everyone in this lineup.

"Creating products that were easy to use, no matter your hair type or texture, and that included repair in every step and could keep up with me, was crucial." —Rihanna

Fenty Hair created Replenicore-5, a proprietary complex that's included in every product. This potent blend of amino acids, proteins and antioxidants was clinically tested on people across all hair types, by stylists and by Rihanna herself to repair, strengthen, hydrate, smooth and protect. Replenicore-5's powerhouses, Barbados Gooseberry, Upcycled Jackfruit Extract, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein, Green Tea Extract and Amino Acids, are all packed with nutrients known to fortify and promote healthy hair. Together, they create a continuous loop of repair. It penetrates—mending split ends, hydrating and thickening strands from the inside—which then helps to strengthen and prevent future breakage.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTS

The Fenty Hair collection is comprised of one shampoo, two conditioners, one treatment, four stylers and one tool. These products were developed and tested with all hair types and textures in mind and infused with sensorial and thoughtful elements for an easy, luxurious experience. In collaboration with in-house Global Stylists, a team of research and development experts and chemists, Rihanna set out to deliver a line that met the standards of excellence, first set by Fenty Beauty when it launched almost seven years ago.

The Maintenance Crew Bundles ($110):

Universal must-haves that repair and provide the moisture your hair needs. Choose between everyday moisture and more intense moisture .

The Rich One Moisture Repair Shampoo ($29)

This shampoo gently cleanses, flexing its plush, moisturizing lather—making something so everyday, feel so extra. Replenicore-5's proteins, amino acids and antioxidants help to repair split ends and reduce breakage. It's also moisturizing yet lightweight, so all hair types can get rich—not weighed down.

The Rich One Moisture Repair Conditioner ($29)

We love a rich friend who pays it forward. This conditioner melts on contact, givin' just the right level of everyday moisture and spreading its reparative, de-frizzing + conditioning benefits fast. It also repairs by reducing breakage and split ends, thanks to Replenicore-5—that means smoother, healthier-looking hair after just one use.

The Richer One Moisture Repair Deep Conditioner ($29)

Slip into the cushy life with this luxurious, intensely moisturizing conditioner that spreads and melts right into dry, damaged hair easily for faster conditioning with less product.

The Comeback Kid Instant Damage Repair Treatment ($36)

Get ready for the quickest, easiest hair comeback. It's powered by Replenicore-5 and bond-building technology. The Comeback Kid penetrates deep into the cortex to provide inside-out repair, support damaged keratin structures and strengthen strands. And because everyone deserves a win, this powerhouse was tested on all hair types and can be used as a leave-in or rinsed out, depending on your hair needs. Hair instantly looks and feels healthier, moisturized, softer and smoother with just one use. No matter where your hair's at—it can make a comeback.

The Protective Type 5-in-1 Heat Protectant Styler ($28)

Like your OG-est friend, this multi-benefit cream's got your back when things heat up. It's the universal prep step everyone needs before blow drying, silk pressing or diffusing. It protects up to 450° F and goes off, smoothing, defrizzing, detangling and hydrating too. Plus, it goes way back, repairing split ends and reducing breakage with Replenicore-5's proteins and amino acids.

The Homecurl Curl-Defining Cream ($28)

The curlfriend you can call on. She's a total softie, givin' touchable body and bounce. But tough AF on split ends, thanks to Replenicore-5's always-on repair. She single-handedly clears all those other crunchy, drying creams, making her the only one you need.

The Gelly Type Strong Hold Gel ($26)

Slick 'n snatch styles with this high-performance strong hold gel. It gives you the ultimate style control for high ponys, topknots and slick backs that stunt all day long. And because we know tight styles can take their toll, this gel's powered with Replenicore-5's proteins and amino acids to repair split ends while you wear.

The Controlling Type Hair-Thickening Edge Control Gel ($18)

Meet the most on-top-of-it edge control gel. It lays, smooths + locks hair in place all day long without flaking or building up. And when you're feelin' weak, it comes on strong, thickening fragile edges and reducing breakage too. And of course, it's powered by Replenicore-5's amino acids, proteins and antioxidants for always-on, split-end repair.

The Sidestick 3-in-1 Edge Styling Tool ($18)

Sometimes, you wanna step out on the everyday and go with the most extra, leveled-up edge styling tool. It feels weighty, luxe and ergonomic in your hand with a vegan bristled-brush, comb and precision chrome tip. It makes turning your edges into beautiful art easy—effortlessly smoothing baby hairs, swirling strands and taming flyaways.

Fenty Hair is available beginning June 13, 2024 at FentyHair.com.

Fenty Hair is clinically tested, vegan, sulfate-free, silicone-free, DEA-free, gluten-free, and cruelty-free.

