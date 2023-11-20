Rihanna's Creeper is Back

Bigger, Bolder, and Phatter than ever – The Creeper Phatty has arrived

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rihanna's iconic creeper is finally back. But this time, it's bigger, bolder and phatter than ever. Imagined, designed, and named by Rihanna, the Creeper Phatty takes the classic Creeper to the extreme with an oversized design, stacked gum sole, and bold pops of color. This new twist on the FENTY x PUMA Creeper is available in three colors for all ages and genders, a full family affair.

Phatty stands for extra confidence, extra style, extra everything. Rihanna's vision was to bring the Creeper back but in a bold and culturally relevant way. The original Creeper launched back in September of 2015, a platformed version of PUMA's iconic Suede sneaker. This silhouette was named Shoe of the Year by Footwear News in 2016 and not only transformed sneaker culture but sparked PUMA's brand impact and relevance over the past decade. 

The Crepper Phatty is wrapped in suede, with a padded and debossed formstrip, debossed Fenty logo on the tongue, laces with gold aglets, and a stacked gum sole. This drop offers three distinct colorways – iconic black and white, extra-bright blue and green, and lavender and cherry red. 

"We took our OG Creeper and made it bigger and badder," said Rihanna. "When designing the Creeper Phatty we wanted to reinvent the OG Creeper that was loved by so many. It's a classic silhouette that has been missed, so it's return had to be bigger." 

As Creative Director, Rihanna's second FENTY x PUMA campaign -- shot by Philippa Price who previously has shot for both Rihanna and PUMA – explores the juxtaposition between a creep and a phatty attitude highlighting the oversized and bright elements of the shoe.

"The original Creeper changed the game for us," said Maria Valdes, Chief Product Officer at PUMA. "We knew it was time to bring it back. This shoe has universal appeal and we've seen tremendous consumer excitement for the silhouette to return. We are excited to not only be able to build upon the existing silhouette with the Creeper Phatty but also expand our offering to the entire family." 

The FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty will be available worldwide on puma.com and global retailers including Foot Locker beginning 30 November 2023 at 10am EST.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

