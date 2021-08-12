Riiid and DXtera announce EdSAFE AI alliance to drive healthy ecosystem of AIEd sector at ASU+GSV 2021 Summit

"There has been a strong need for more cross-sector work and more coalition-based collaborative work to make the best use of technologies, talents, and resources we bring to the AIEd industry," said Jim Larimore, Riiid's Chief Officer for Equity in Learning and who leads the AI alliance formation effort. "We want to move from high-level benchmarks incorporated into learning tools to the ground level where education stakeholders are actually being impacted. Ultimately, we hope to solve what is basically a human rights matter: access to quality education for all."

"What has been lacking in the market is trust," said Dale Allen, President and Co-Founder of DXtera Institute, the managing organization of the Alliance. "The most exciting part is that standards, specifications and processes can help students, teachers, and parents feel confident that AI-related products and services are safe and built with equity in mind."

The alliance, officially named the EdSAFE AI Alliance, will seek to encompass four critical S.A.F.E categories - Safety (security, privacy), Accountability (defining stakeholder responsibilities), Fairness (equity, ethics, non-bias), and Efficacy (qualified improved learning outcomes). More broadly, the newly formed group will create and define industry standards.

In addition, the alliance will explore, among other things, how to create anonymized data sets and open infrastructure to support the training and use of AI enabled education tools; how to ensure those tools are safe, equitable, fair, and unbiased; how to use random controlled trials and other rigorous forms of evaluation to provide objective measures of AI-powered educational tools and systems.

Organizations involved in the initiative include Carnegie Learning, ETS, GSV Ventures, Digital Promise, the German Alliance for Education, and Education Alliance Finland, among others. UNESCO has signed on as mission supporters as well. A full list of participants and the alliance information can be found at https://www.edsafeai.org/ .

About Riiid

Riiid ( https://company.riiid.co/en/main) is a global leader in AI solutions for education, backed by more than $250 million (USD) in funding and named in the 2021 CB Insights AI 100 list of the most innovative AI startups. Leveraging the power of AI, the company is driving a paradigm shift in education with technology that personalizes instruction for all students, with the aim of democratizing quality education anywhere in the world. The company provides solutions for K-12 education, postsecondary education and corporate training. As a leading force in AI technology, Riiid has published research papers at top AI conferences including NeurIPS, CSEDU, and LAK. The company has applied for more than 150 patents, 27 of which are registered. In 2020, Riiid established the company's global arm based in Silicon Valley, California, to expand its business across the U.S., South America, Middle East and beyond.

About DXtera Institute

The DXtera Institute (https://dxtera.org/) is a non-profit consortium with active members around the world. Our consortium includes some of the brightest minds in education and technology, who all work together to solve critical higher education issues on a global scale. In close collaboration with our members, DXtera provides solutions, technical services, and community support in the areas of next-generation education systems, data management, and integration solutions.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for a successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

