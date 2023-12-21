RIIID ANNOUNCES ITS ACQUISITION OF QUALSON

News provided by

Riiid

21 Dec, 2023, 21:51 ET

  • Acquisition combines Riiid's advanced AI assessment technology with Qualson's premium English language learning content
  • Founded in 2012, Qualson is known primarily for its widely popular Real Class™ English language learning platform
  • Enables augmentation of Qualson's learning platforms via Riiid's AI, while also helping to accelerate Riiid's future product launches

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riiid Inc., a Softbank Vision Fund-backed AI education technology company, announced today the acquisition of Qualson Co Ltd., a leading English language learning and content provider based in South Korea. Qualson is the owner and operator of popular B2C English learning platforms including its flagship Real Class™, known widely for using high quality content sourced from international media companies to teach real-world, conversational English.

Founded in 2012, Qualson has operated a diverse portfolio of language learning brands and is known for collaborating with well-known public personalities in South Korea to deliver premium Hollywood movie and TV show-based learning content. Users of Qualson's products including Real Class™ seek practical, daily English learning lessons and participate in live classes in addition to consuming video-on-demand ("VOD") content. 

The acquisition enables several routes for Riiid to augment Qualson's products via injection of its globally-renowned "knowledge tracing" and "content recommendation" AI technologies. Equally, Qualson's premium and loyal user base, ultra-high quality content, and English-as-a-second-language ("ESL") market 'know-how' enables Riiid to accelerate development of its future ESL product. Qualson's CEO, Sooyoung Park, will take on a larger role within the combined business.

The acquisition is expected to close in Q1 2024 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Riiid

Founded in 2014, Riiid Inc is an artificial intelligence-driven, education technology company backed by the Softbank Vision Fund. Riiid operates several products using its core AI technologies, including its flagship product Santa TOEIC™, an app that helps students primarily in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan prepare for the Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC), and R.Test, a rapid diagnosis platform for the US market that helps students assess their expected performance on high stakes exams including the ACT and SAT. Riiid also packages and offers its core technologies to other education services companies and public organizations through custom solutions and APIs.

About Qualson

Founded in 2012, Qualson is known primarily as the parent company of Real Class™, a leading ESL learning platform that utilizes universally-recognized global IP from major Hollywood studios including Warner Media and NBC Universal to deliver 'real-world' conversational English lessons to users in South Korea. Real Class works with star teachers to deliver its high quality content in VOD and live class formats. Qualson also owns a controlling stake in Meganext, which provides human resource development ("HRD") services to corporates in Korea that seek to offer English learning opportunities to employees.

SOURCE Riiid

Also from this source

Riiid Launches Quizium: Turning Videos into Educational Quizzes

Riiid Launches Quizium: Turning Videos into Educational Quizzes

Riiid, an AI-powered education solutions company, has unveiled the global beta version of Quizium, an innovative AI service that converts video...
Riiid's Paper on Enhancing Image Generation Accepted at NeurIPS 2023

Riiid's Paper on Enhancing Image Generation Accepted at NeurIPS 2023

Riiid, a global front-runner in AI-powered education solutions, has created innovative methods to enhance image-generation performance without...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.