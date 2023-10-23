Riiid's Paper on Enhancing Image Generation Accepted at NeurIPS 2023

News provided by

Riiid

23 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riiid, a global front-runner in AI-powered education solutions, has created innovative methods to enhance image-generation performance without increasing model size, even in resource-constrained GPU environments. The milestone is explained in a paper accepted at NeurIPS 2023, the foremost conference in AI research.

Continue Reading
Riiid, an AI-powered education solution provider, offers a range of digital education services, including R.test, a platform designed to help prepare for SAT/ACT tests.
Riiid, an AI-powered education solution provider, offers a range of digital education services, including R.test, a platform designed to help prepare for SAT/ACT tests.

The paper, 'Addressing Negative Transfer in Diffusion Models,' is one of five contributions that Riiid has made to international conferences this year, demonstrating the company's expansive reach across various AI domains. Riiid's work has received praise at other leading conferences including CVPR, ACL, and Interspeech, but the NeurIPS acceptance sets a new benchmark for Riiid's advancements in machine learning.

The NeurIPS paper presents methods for improving the learning process of diffusion models, an AI technology used for generating images. The paper's findings demonstrate that it's possible to boost a diffusion model's performance while keeping the model's size unchanged. This accomplishment has earned Riiid's research a spot in the conference's main track with the opportunity to present the paper.

In the field of artificial intelligence, where collaborations between academia and corporations are a common approach to obtain key achievements, it is noteworthy that the company's in-house AI research team could accomplish remarkable advances without relying on external academic collaborations. The achievement showcases Riiid's capabilities. Riiid is committed to further translating these cutting-edge AI technologies into tangible products that enhance everyday life.

With a presence in over 10 countries, the company is at the forefront of personalized education. Most recently, it signed an MOU to integrate AI into public education in Brazil. The company's goal is to elevate AI efficacy, substantiating its impact with empirical data and solidifying its place globally.

Riiid is determined to lead the way by breaking barriers and democratizing access to quality education through the power of AI.

ABOUT RIIID

Riiid, a member company of Global Digital Innovation Network (formerly known as Born2Global Centre), is focusing on democratizing quality education globally through the application of AI. It has partnered with diverse education companies and schools to provide personalized learning experiences to students in more than 10 countries. Riiid's researchers continue to develop novel architectures and ever-higher-performing AI models, verifying the learning impact with real-world data and publishing papers at international AI conferences.

SOURCE Riiid

Also from this source

Riiid's AI model ranks #1 in HuggingFace LLM leaderboard

Riiid's AI model ranks #1 in HuggingFace LLM leaderboard

Riiid, a leading provider of AI-powered education solutions, is pleased to announce that its latest generative AI model was ranked number one on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.