Riko's Pizza Marks 15th Anniversary with Ridgefield, CT Grand Opening Celebration

The Ridgefield restaurant is the Company's seventh in its home state of Connecticut, setting the stage for continued growth along the East Coast

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riko's Pizza ("Riko's" or the "Company"), a highly differentiated tavern-style pizza or "bar pie" franchise concept, today announced the grand opening of its newest corporate-owned restaurant in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Located at 955 Ethan Allen Highway, the restaurant brings Riko's signature super-thin-crust bar pies, full-service bar, outdoor patio, private event space, and neighborhood atmosphere to Fairfield County.

PHOTO: The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce and First Selectman Rudy Marconi joined members of the Riko's leadership team, including President & CEO Carl Bachmann, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new restaurant in Ridgefield.

The Company celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 30 alongside Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi, the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce, company leadership, and members of the local community, who participated in family-friendly activities like face painting and balloon twisting.

"Opening our newest restaurant in Ridgefield is another exciting milestone for Riko's as we continue building on the strong foundation the brand has established over the past 15 years," said Carl Bachmann, President and CEO of Riko's Pizza. "Ridgefield is exactly the kind of community where Riko's thrives, and we're excited to introduce more guests to the one-of-a-kind food, hospitality, and neighborhood atmosphere that have made us a Connecticut favorite."

With 13 locations across four East Coast states, Riko's continues to expand while staying true to the values that have defined the brand for the past 15 years.

To learn more about Riko's Pizza, visit www.RikosPizza.com.

About Riko's Pizza:

Founded in 2011, Riko's Pizza is a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept famous for its super-thin crust tavern-style pizzas (or 'bar pies'), local neighborhood atmosphere, and an extensive selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. The fast-growing brand currently operates six corporate-owned and seven franchise-owned locations across Connecticut, Florida, New York, and North Carolina. The Company has numerous other U.S. locations in the pipeline, with a core focus on select markets throughout the East Coast. Riko's Pizza is known for its craveable menu, which features signature bar pie recipes—such as the iconic Hot Oil Pie—oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads (available in a bowl, pie, or wrap), tasty apps, and fan-favorite desserts. Riko's locations offer both eat-in and takeout, with each site having a modern layout with a large bar, open-spaced dining rooms, outdoor spaces, numerous TVs, and a rustic-urban décor that incorporates the character of the local community. A go-to destination for families, parties, and watching sports alike, Riko's Pizza is on a mission to redefine America's love affair with pizza. For more information about Riko's Pizza, including franchising, please visit www.RikosPizza.com.

Contact:

Kasara Philippas

[email protected]

SOURCE Riko’s Pizza