Riko's Pizza Unveils New Flavor-Forward LTOs Featuring Bold Chicken Creations

Riko's 'Pollo di Buon Gusto' limited-time offers deliver protein-packed specialty pizzas, wing flavors, and a classic slider, available June 8 through September 30.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riko's Pizza ("Riko's" or the "Company"), a highly differentiated tavern-style pizza franchise concept, today announced the launch of five new chicken-forward, limited-time offerings. Beginning June 8, guests at all Riko's locations can enjoy two specialty pizzas, two new wing flavors, and a chicken slider featuring bold flavors and protein-rich ingredients, including:

Riko's Pizza's Pollo di Buon Gusto LTO

Chicken Sausage Florentine Pizza : Riko's signature thin crust topped with a powerful combination of baby spinach, protein-packed chicken sausage, bold spicy sausage, fresh-cut red onions, and Riko's mozzarella blend, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and drizzled with olive oil.

Chicken and Pesto Pizza : Riko's signature thin crust with bright, nut-free pesto layered with grated Parmesan and Riko's blended mozzarella, topped with premium chicken sausage, silky ricotta, juicy grape tomatoes, and finished with fresh basil.

Lemon Pepper Wings : Crispy wings tossed in a bold lemon pepper dry rub, with a perfect balance of citrus and cracked black pepper.

Thai Chili Pepper Wings : Juicy wings tossed in a sweet and spicy Thai chili sauce with a hint of garlic and a touch of heat.

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Slider : Grilled chicken dipped in Riko's Sauce, topped with crunchy bacon, melty cheese, and fiery ranch on a toasted pretzel bun.

"Just like everything we do at Riko's, the Pollo di Buon Gusto offerings were created with our guests in mind," said Carl Bachmann, President and CEO of Riko's Pizza. "Our culinary team has thoughtfully paired protein-packed options with fresh ingredients and bold flavors. Over the past few months, we've continued to refine our menu innovation process, resulting in a lineup that offers something for every occasion. Whether guests are looking for a shareable appetizer, a lighter pie option, or a meal the whole family can enjoy, Pollo di Buon Gusto delivers. These dishes blend our Italian heritage with the quality, craftsmanship, and distinctive taste our guests have come to expect from Riko's."

"Pollo di Buon Gusto means 'chicken of great taste,' and that's exactly what these new limited-time offerings deliver," said Rico Imbrogno, Founder and Executive Chairman of Riko's Pizza. "We had a lot of fun creating these menu items, and the result is a lineup that's fresh, satisfying, and full of personality. Bottom line, these are the kinds of dishes that make you want to come back for another bite, so we invite you and your family to visit your local Riko's Pizza and discover your new favorite meal!"

To learn more about Riko's Pizza, including the Pollo di Buon Gusto offer, or to place an order, visit www.RikosPizza.com. For franchising information, visitwww.RikosFranchise.com.

About Riko's Pizza

Founded in 2011, Riko's Pizza is a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept famous for its super-thin crust tavern-style pizzas (or 'bar pies'), local neighborhood atmosphere, and an extensive selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. The fast-growing brand currently operates five corporate-owned and seven franchise-owned locations across Connecticut, Florida, New York, and North Carolina. The Company has numerous other U.S. locations in the pipeline, with a core focus on select markets throughout the East Coast. Riko's Pizza is known for its craveable menu, which features signature bar pie recipes—such as the iconic Hot Oil Pie—oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads (available in a bowl, pie, or wrap), tasty apps, and fan-favorite desserts. Riko's locations offer both eat-in and takeout, with each site having a modern layout with a large bar, open-spaced dining rooms, outdoor spaces, numerous TVs, and a rustic-urban décor that incorporates the character of the local community. A go-to destination for families, parties, and watching sports alike, Riko's Pizza is on a mission to redefine America's love affair with pizza. For more information about Riko's Pizza, including franchising, please visit www.RikosFranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Kasara Philippas

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(860) 940-5584

SOURCE Riko’s Pizza