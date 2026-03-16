Riko's Pizza Expands Connecticut Footprint with New Ridgefield Location Coming Soon

The new restaurant will mark the brand's sixth corporate-owned location and 13th overall as the fast-growing bar pie concept continues East Coast expansion

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riko's Pizza ("Riko's" or the "Company"), a highly differentiated tavern-style pizza—or "bar pie"—franchise concept, announced today plans for a new corporate-owned restaurant coming soon to Ridgefield, Connecticut. The upcoming location at 955 Ethan Allen Highway– situated in the heart of Ridgefield's vibrant dining and retail corridor is currently under development and is expected to open this summer.

"We're thrilled to bring the Riko's experience to this historic and culture-filled community, which is perfectly situated along the New York border, further enhancing our Western Connecticut presence," said Carl Bachmann, President and CEO of Riko's Pizza. "Ridgefield has a fantastic dining scene and a strong sense of local pride, making it the perfect place for our signature bar pies, craft beverages, and welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. As we continue expanding along the East Coast, openings like this represent an exciting step forward for the brand and another opportunity to introduce new guests to what makes Riko's special."

The new Ridgefield location will feature Riko's full-service restaurant and bar concept, offering the brand's craveable menu of super-thin crust bar pies—including the iconic Hot Oil Pie—along with oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads, tasty shareables, and fan-favorite desserts. The 3,000-square-foot upstairs dining level will include 16 bar seats and a lively bar program serving Riko's extensive selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. The space will feature an open dining area, TVs for sports viewing, outdoor patio seating, a large private dining room on the lower level, and a dedicated takeout area designed to make pickup quick and convenient for guests on the go.

"Ridgefield is about to experience what our bar pies are all about," said Rico Imbrogno, founder and executive chairman of Riko's Pizza. "We've built something really special with Riko's, and I'm excited to bring our energy, one-of-a-kind menu, and nostalgic atmosphere to this community. I can't wait to open the doors, fire up the ovens, and start serving our new friends in Ridgefield."

For more information on Riko's Pizza, including franchising, menu details, and career opportunities, visit www.RikosPizza.com.

About Riko's Pizza

Founded in 2011, Riko's Pizza is a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept famous for its super-thin crust tavern-style pizzas (or 'bar pies'), local neighborhood atmosphere, and an extensive selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. The fast-growing brand currently operates five corporate-owned and seven franchise-owned locations across Connecticut, Florida, New York, and North Carolina. The Company has numerous other U.S. locations in the pipeline, with a core focus on select markets throughout the East Coast. Riko's Pizza is known for its craveable menu, which features signature bar pie recipes—such as the iconic Hot Oil Pie—oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads (available in a bowl, pie, or wrap), tasty apps, and fan-favorite desserts. Riko's locations offer both eat-in and takeout, with each site having a modern layout with a large bar, open-spaced dining rooms, outdoor spaces, numerous TVs, and a rustic-urban décor that incorporates the character of the local community. A go-to destination for families, parties, and watching sports alike, Riko's Pizza is on a mission to redefine America's love affair with pizza. For more information about Riko's Pizza, including franchising, please visit www.RikosFranchise.com.

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SOURCE Riko’s Pizza