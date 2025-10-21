Riko's Pizza Partners with New Franchise Group to Bring Two New Full-Service Restaurants to Westchester County, New York!

The first location is nearly complete and set to open at 423 Tarrytown Road in White Plains this fall

The second location, situated at 124 Chatsworth Avenue in Larchmont, is now under lease and expected

to open by late Spring of 2026

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riko's Pizza ("Riko's" or the "Company"), a highly differentiated tavern-style pizza—or 'bar pie'—franchise concept, announced today it has entered an agreement granting access to multiple markets in Westchester County, NY to a new franchisee group that will partner with the Company to expand the brand throughout the southern region of the Empire State. In connection with this agreement, the franchisee group will begin with two initial locations:

White Plains: 423 Tarrytown Rd. | slated to open in November 2025

Larchmont: 124 Chatsworth Ave. | slated to open in Spring of 2026

These two new locations will offer Riko's famous menu of signature and create-your-own pizzas, made-to-order salads—available in a bowl, pie, or wrap—oven-roasted wings, tasty shareables, and fan-favorite desserts. The locations will also feature large bars with a wide selection of beers on tap, staffed by experienced bartenders serving up the Company's impressive selection of craft brews, signature cocktails, curated wines, and creative mocktails. Like all other Riko's locations, this new restaurant will include both indoor and outdoor dining spaces, as well as a dedicated takeout (+ delivery order) area.

"Calling all Westchester residents and surrounding communities—fear no more, Riko's is coming to rescue you from the mediocre pizza experiences that have plagued your county for far too long," said Rico Imbrogno, founder and CEO of Riko's Pizza. "Our Stamford locations have been serving members of the Westchester County community who have been crossing the border into Connecticut in search of better pizza for years. Today, we begin to make that journey easier with the announcement of not one, but two new locations planned for the market. Establishing a presence in Westchester County marks a significant milestone for our brand. I want to thank our new multi-unit franchisee, Spencer Thune, and his team for their partnership, as well as the entire Westchester community for welcoming us."

Conceived and based in neighboring Fairfield County, Connecticut, Riko's first entered the New York market in 2020 with a full-service restaurant in Levittown on Long Island. The Company later opened a second Long Island location in Merrick in 2022, both with the same franchisee group. Alongside the new Westchester locations, these two Long Island locations will serve as the foundation for Riko's growth plans across the Empire State.

"As a native New Yorker, current resident, and long-time business operator and job creator in the state, growing the Riko's brand in New York has been a major focus of mine since I joined the Company," said Carl Bachmann, President and COO of Riko's Pizza. "Westchester is a phenomenal market, but there is nothing like Riko's in White Plains, Larchmont, or any of the surrounding areas. Our pizza is truly unique, and our menu is craveable; however, it's the experiences we create in our restaurants and bars that truly set us apart. We offer something for everyone—families and kids looking for a fun, comfortable, and affordable meal out; sports fans catching the game at our massive bars; and friends gathering to enjoy great food in a neighborhood setting. There's something for everyone to enjoy at Riko's."

For more information on Riko's Pizza, including franchising and hiring opportunities, visit www.RikosPizza.com .

About Riko's Pizza:

Founded in 2011, Riko's Pizza is a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept famous for its super-thin crust tavern-style pizzas (or 'bar pies'), local neighborhood atmosphere, and an extensive selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. The fast-growing brand currently operates four corporate-owned and six franchise-owned locations across Connecticut, Florida, New York, and North Carolina. The Company has numerous other U.S. locations in the pipeline, with a core focus on select markets throughout the East Coast. Riko's Pizza is known for its craveable menu, which features signature bar pie recipes—such as the iconic Hot Oil Pie—oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads (available in a bowl, pie, or wrap), tasty apps, and fan-favorite desserts. Riko's locations offer both eat-in and takeout, with each site having a modern layout with a large bar, open-spaced dining rooms, outdoor spaces, numerous TVs, and a rustic-urban décor that incorporates the character of the local community. A go-to destination for families, parties, and watching sports alike, Riko's Pizza is on a mission to redefine America's love affair with pizza. For more information about Riko's Pizza, including franchising, please visit www.RikosFranchise.com .

Contact:

Kasara Philippas

Gaffney Bennett PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Riko’s Pizza