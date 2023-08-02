Riko's Pizza Tequesta Celebrates One Year of Pizza Magic in the Sunshine State

Enjoy deals on select pies and beer during the month of August

TEQUESTA, Fla., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riko's Pizza ("Riko's" or the "Company")—a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept famous for its thin crust pies, local neighborhood atmosphere, and extensive selection of craft drinks— is commemorating the 1-year anniversary of its Tequesta, FL location with an entire month of sizzling deals and flavor-packed festivities. Conveniently located at 560 North US-1, Riko's Pizza Tequesta has already established itself as a cherished culinary destination in the community, serving as the go-to place for genuine tavern style pizza in Palm Beach County.

Delicious Deals Await!

Throughout August, Riko's Pizza invites food enthusiasts, pizza aficionados, and families alike to join the fun as they commemorate one year of serving up the finest tavern style pizza in South Florida. In honor of its one-year anniversary in the Sunshine State, Riko's is turning up the excitement with legendary deals on select pies and refreshing beers. To take advantage of these opportunities, join Riko's rewards program here.

A Taste of Tradition, A Slice of History

Since its grand opening last year, Riko's Pizza in Tequesta has won over locals with authentic flavors, a warm ambiance, and exceptional service; all while garnering a devoted following of pizza enthusiasts who appreciate the artistry and tradition behind each handcrafted pie. Beyond offering culinary delights, Riko's has actively engaged with the Tequesta community, supporting local events and initiatives, further solidifying its place in the hearts of its patrons.

"The success of Riko's Pizza in Tequesta is a testament to the appeal of our concept, the dedication of our team and the love our customers have shown us," said Rico Imbrogno, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Riko's. "From day one, our goal has been to bring the magic of genuine tavern style pizza to South Florida, and we are thrilled to have created a space where friends and families can come together, share joyous moments, and savor the flavors of a true pizza haven. The response from the Tequesta community has been nothing short of amazing, and we look forward to many more years of creating extraordinary moments together."

ABOUT RIKO'S PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Riko's Pizza is a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept famous for its thin crust pies, local neighborhood atmosphere, and an extensive selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. The fast-growing brand currently operates four corporate-owned and four franchise-owned locations across three states—Connecticut, Florida and New York—with two additional franchise locations opening by the end of 2023 and dozens more planned to break ground throughout the U.S. in 2024 and beyond. Riko's Pizza is known for its one-of-a-kind menu, which features signature pizza recipes—such as the iconic Hot Oil Pie—oven roasted wings, premium salads, and desserts. The Company also runs quarterly limited time menu offerings, such as the American Cheeseburger Pizza, which is available now through Labor Day. Riko's locations offer both eat-in and take-out, with each site leveraging a modern layout that features a large bar, open-spaced dining rooms, outdoor spaces, numerous TVs, and a rustic-urban décor that incorporates the character of the local community. A go-to destination for families, parties, and watching live sports a-like, Riko's Pizza is on a mission to redefine America's experience with pizza. For more information about Riko's Pizza, including franchising, please visit www.rikosfranchise.com.

