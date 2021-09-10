Riko's Thin Crust Pizza Announces Grand Opening of Second Long Island Location

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riko's Pizza announces the September 13th Grand Opening of their second Long Island location in Mineola, New York (124 Old Country Road). This represents a steady expansion of the popular Connecticut-based restaurant franchise. Their other Long Island franchise location is located at 3120 Hempstead Turnpike.

The new Mineola location is brought to you by the same Levittown-area locals who brought the Hempstead location to Long Island. They strategically chose the former Faddy Malone's location on the busy Hempstead Turnpike for its steady flow of traffic and high visibility in the community, and they are equally excited about the new Mineola location. Frank Sciremammano, a partner of the group, explained "We are excited about bringing the Riko's brand to Mineola. We feel this is a great addition to the community, and look forward to bringing our unique high quality product to the area."

Riko's Pizza principles, Rico Imbrogno and Luigi Cardillo, are excited about the newest franchise location, and Luigi explained "Frank and his partners were our first franchisees, and the fact they are opening a second location within a year of their first location opening speaks volumes about the experience they've had as part of the Riko's franchise family." He added "Their Hempstead location is performing really well and we're confident the Mineola location will, too. Frank and his partners are just amazing brand partners. They are like-minded and they truly care about the product."

The new Mineola location at 124 Old Country Road officially opened on Wednesday, July 21st, and the Grand Opening will happen on Monday, September 13th.

Riko's Pizza is a unique and one-of-a-kind "thin crust" pizzeria with locations in Fairfield County, CT, New York, and Florida. Riko's brings something new to the table, and it's not just their delicious thin crust pizza. Those interested in joining the Riko's Pizza family as a franchise operator can learn more by calling Steve Gardner at 201-873-2463, emailing him at [email protected], or visiting https://rikosfranchise.com.

Riko's Thin Crust Pizza at 124 Old Country Road, Mineola, New York, open:

Monday 10:30AM–10PM

Tuesday 10:30AM–10PM

Wednesday 10:30AM–10PM

Thursday 10:30AM–10PM

Friday 10:30AM–11PM

Saturday 11AM–11PM

Sunday 11AM–10PM



Phone: 516-495-4873

Website: RikosPizza.com

