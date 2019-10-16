RILA's 2019 Retail Law Conference Begins in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), in conjunction with the Retail Litigation Center (RLC), today opened the only annual conference dedicated exclusively to legal education and networking for the retail general and corporate counsel of the country's leading retailers. The Retail Law Conference brings together top legal teams from America's leading retailers for three days of networking and educational content around key topics including consumer privacy, diversity, competition, emerging technologies, and more.

"Retail corporate counsel play such an integral role in company success, both in protecting brands from harm and enabling exciting change. The Retail Law Conference provides in-house legal teams the education, tools, and relationships needed to excel in those roles," said RILA General Counsel and RLC President Deborah White.

This year's conference is sold out for the first time in its 10-year history.

Featured session topics include:

Competition in the 21st Century: Antitrust & Tech Platforms

CCPA Boot Camp: The First Major U.S. Privacy Law Takes Effect

SCOTUS 2020: Putting the Supreme Court in Focus

The Business Imperative for Diverse Legal Perspectives

The Ethics of Email and Social Media

And many more!

Featured speakers include:

Greg Baker , General Counsel, Chico's

, General Counsel, Chico's Elizabeth Baran , Vice President & Assoc. General Counsel, DICK'S Sporting Goods

, Vice President & Assoc. General Counsel, DICK'S Sporting Goods Anne Bradley , Chief Privacy Counsel & Global Counsel for Nike Direct, NIKE, Inc.

, Chief Privacy Counsel & Global Counsel for Nike Direct, NIKE, Inc. Michael Eckhardt , Vice Pres., Chief Risk Officer, General Counsel & Sec'y, Wawa

, Vice Pres., Chief Risk Officer, General Counsel & Sec'y, Wawa Ava Farshidi , Assistant General Counsel, David Yurman

, Assistant General Counsel, Tom Goldstein , SCOTUSblog Publisher & Partner, Goldstein & Russell

, SCOTUSblog Publisher & Partner, Goldstein & Russell James Hanlon , General Counsel & Company Secretary, IKEA

, General Counsel & Company Secretary, IKEA Stacy Keegan , Chief Privacy Officer & Assoc. General Counsel, The Home Depot

, Chief Privacy Officer & Assoc. General Counsel, The Home Depot Janet Kelley , General Counsel, Meijer

, General Counsel, Meijer Diana Moss , Ph.D., President, American Antitrust Institute

, Ph.D., President, American Antitrust Institute Sandy Rhodes , EVP, General Counsel, CCO & Corporate Secretary, Tailored Brands

, EVP, General Counsel, CCO & Corporate Secretary, Tailored Brands Rocky Robins , Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Corp. Secretary, Big Lots

, Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Corp. Secretary, Big Lots Arooj Sheikh , Senior Legal Counsel, Global Employment, Abercrombie & Fitch, Co.

, Senior Legal Counsel, Global Employment, Abercrombie & Fitch, Co. Dean Worley , General Counsel, Dillard's

, General Counsel, Dillard's And many more!

About RILA

RILA is the US trade association for leading retailers. We convene decision-makers, advocate for the industry, and promote operational excellence and innovation. Our aim is to elevate a dynamic industry by transforming the environment in which retailers operate.

RILA members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers, and service suppliers, which together account for more than $1.5 trillion in annual sales, millions of American jobs, and more than 100,000 stores, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers domestically and abroad.

About RLC

Directed by the chief legal officers of the country's leading retail companies, the Retail Litigation Center (RLC) is the only organization dedicated to advocating for the industry's top priorities in the federal and state judiciary. The RLC also works with leading law firms and retail corporate counsel to develop forward-thinking strategies to combat meritless mass action litigation. Founded by the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) in 2010 as an independent organization, the RLC is a 501(c)(6) membership association open to all retailers and select law firms.

