Rileighs Outdoor Decor spreads holiday cheer by acquiring Clark Sales Display

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rileighs Outdoor Decor has acquired Clark Sales Display, a commercial holiday decorating company that covers the entire state of Florida. The acquisition enables Rileighs Outdoor Décor to expand its territory beyond its historical market of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

"Clark Sales Display has been in business for over 38 years and has an unmatched track record of superior service and customer satisfaction. We are excited to welcome their team to the Rileighs family," says Julien Godbarge, CEO of Rileighs Outdoor Decor.

"Customer service has been the cornerstone of building Clark Sales Display over the years. So when Ril eighs approached Anne-Marie and me about expanding to Florida we thought they would be the perfect partner! We both have the confidence that another outdoor Christmas company, that has been around for 100 years, will continue to take care of our customers – along with our dedicated staff - with the same quality and service they have come to expect!" says Lee Clark, President of Clark Sales Display.

Trendline Capital acquired Rileighs Outdoor Decor in January 2019. "We're very pleased with the growth Rileighs has experienced over the last 2 ½ years and we look forward to working with the newly expanded team to continue serving customers up and down the East Coast," says Carter Cheskey, Managing Partner of Trendline Capital.

"We're pleased to assist Rileighs in this strategic growth initiative. Clark's culture of excellent service and quality products is perfectly aligned with Rileighs. We look forward to their continued expansion," added Dan Casciano, Managing Partner of Trendline Capital.

Lee and Anne-Marie Clark will stay with the company for a transitionary period. The company will continue to operate under the Clark name.

About Trendline:

Trendline Capital Equity Partners I, L.P. is a private equity fund that specializes in acquiring lower-middle market traditional manufacturing, distribution and select service businesses located primarily in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and northern Maryland. Trendline is located in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

SOURCE Rileighs Outdoor Decor

