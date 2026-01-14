Riley Construction Announces Leadership Transitions

Long-time leaders appointed to new executive roles

KENOSHA, Wis., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Construction, a leading commercial construction management and general construction firm in Wisconsin and Illinois, has announced that Ben Kossow has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, Erin Anderson has been named President and Erik Dillon has been named Chief Operating Officer. Kossow has been with Riley Construction for 25 years, and Dillon and Anderson both started their careers at Riley as interns over 20 years ago.

Riley's executive leadership team, which has been in place since 2020, also includes Chief Financial Officer Vince Montemurro, Vice President of Preconstruction John Delavan and Dave Riley, who serves as Riley Chairman. Outgoing CEO Matt Prince will transition to an advisory role as an owner and board member.

"Every leader on this team began their careers at Riley. We're builders at heart, and our commitment to clients, partners and our people is unwavering as we write Riley's next chapter together," said Kossow.

As the company transitions to non-family ownership for the first time, it continues to honor its legacy while looking forward. The appointment of these seasoned leaders enables Riley to continue its growth across Wisconsin and Illinois while advancing its mission to make building a joyful experience - one that emphasizes collaboration, communication, and exceptional project execution.

"Riley's focus is simple: We teach, coach, and mentor while we own our commitments with a safety-first mindset and project delivery that earns repeat trust," said Erin Anderson, President.

About Riley Construction

One of the largest construction management and general construction firms in Wisconsin and Illinois, Riley Construction is headquartered in Kenosha, WI, with four offices strategically located throughout the region. Founded in 1965, the company delivers preconstruction, general contracting and construction management across healthcare, industrial, education, municipal, commercial and data center sectors. Projects include new, expansion, renovation and restoration for a variety of building types. The firm's core values of Humility, Integrity, Flexibility, and Initiative (HIFI) have led to a strong reputation and an 80% repeat customer base.

