Riley Permian Announces Participation in Fireside Chat with Water Tower Research

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company") today announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat with Jeff Robertson of Water Tower Research on Wednesday, April 10th at 11:00am ET. The discussion will focus on Riley Permian's business strategy and growth plans.

Interested parties who wish to listen or receive a link to the recording afterwards are encouraged to register at the following:  Registration Link  

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information, please visit www.rileypermian.com.

Investor Contact:
Rick D' Angelo
405-438-0126
[email protected]

