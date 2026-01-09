Riley Permian Declares Quarterly Dividend

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable on February 5, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 22, 2026.

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Riley Permian is a growth-oriented upstream oil and gas company operating in Texas and New Mexico with infrastructure projects that complement our operations. For more information, please visit www.rileypermian.com.

Investor Contact:

405-438-0126

[email protected]

SOURCE Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.