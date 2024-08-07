Riley Permian Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company"), today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Averaged 21.3 MBoe/d of total equivalent production (oil production of 14.7 MBbls/d)

Generated $51.6 million of operating cash flow or $57.6 million before changes in working capital (1)

of operating cash flow or before changes in working capital Incurred total accrual (activity-based) capital expenditures before acquisitions of $21.4 million and cash capital expenditures before acquisitions of $19.3 million

and cash capital expenditures before acquisitions of Generated Free Cash Flow (1) of $38.3 million

of Paid dividends of $0.36 per share in the second quarter for a total of $7.5 million

per share in the second quarter for a total of Reduced debt outstanding by $20.0 million

Raised $25.4 million in net proceeds from an equity offering

in net proceeds from an equity offering Closed acquisition that added approximately 13,900 contiguous net acres to our New Mexico position

position Signed agreements to expand the scope of our power joint venture RPC Power, LLC ("RPC Power") and increased our ownership position from 35% to 50%

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"We continue to execute our annual plan with overall positive results," said Bobby D. Riley, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "It's early in the year to report on medium-term to longer-term well results, but thus far we are generally seeing outperformance on 2024 legacy well production results relative to our internal forecasts. We continue to experience favorable efficiencies and cost savings on our drilling and completion activity. Well cost savings represent our largest driver of free cash flow improvement this year. The team has also done a great job in smoothing development activity and spend, one of our core objectives coming into the year."

OPERATIONS UPDATE AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company's revenues totaled $105.4 million, net cash provided by operating activities was $51.6 million and net income was $33.5 million, or $1.59 per diluted share.

On a non-GAAP basis, Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was $73.3 million, cash flow from operations before changes in working capital(1) was $57.6 million, Free Cash Flow(1) was $38.3 million and Adjusted Net Income(1) was $33.1 million, or $1.57 per diluted share.

Average oil production was 14.7 MBbls/d and average total equivalent production was 21.3 MBoe/d (69% oil and 86% liquids).

Average realized prices were $79.25 per barrel of oil, $(0.61) per Mcf of natural gas and $(0.10) per barrel of natural gas liquids.

Lease operating expense ("LOE") was $16.5 million, or $8.50 per Boe, cash G&A expense(1) was $6.6 million, or $3.39 per Boe, and production and ad valorem taxes were $7.2 million or $3.70 per Boe.

Total accrued capital expenditures before acquisitions were $21.4 million and $19.3 million on a cash basis. The Company drilled 2 gross operated horizontal wells, completed 8 gross operated horizontal wells, and brought online to production 4 gross operated horizontal wells.

The Company made an additional capital contribution of $9.5 million to its joint venture RPC Power LLC. The Company has invested a total of $21.0 million to date and has 50% ownership.

The Company reduced total debt by $20.0 million, including a principal reduction of $15.0 million on its Credit Facility and $5.0 million on its Senior Notes. Interest expense was $8.9 million.

The Company had $322.7 million of total debt, or $335.0 million principal balance, as of June 30, 2024, with approximately $215.0 million available for future borrowing under its Credit Facility. During the quarter, the Company completed its semi-annual redetermination of its revolving credit borrowing base. The borrowing base and elected commitments were reaffirmed at $375 million.

Shareholders' equity was $489.0 million as of June 30, 2024 and the number of common shares outstanding was 21.6 million.

On April 8, 2024, the Company issued and sold 1,015,000 shares of common stock at a price of $27.00 per share. Net proceeds from the issuance were approximately $25.4 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses.

INVESTMENT UPDATE

On May 7, 2024, the Company closed on the purchase of oil and natural gas properties in Eddy County, New Mexico for approximately $17.6 million plus $0.5 million in transaction costs. The acquisition adds approximately 13,900 total net acres to our existing New Mexico position.

On May 21, 2024, the Company entered into definitive agreements to expand the scope of its joint venture, RPC Power. The expanded scope will enable RPC Power to build new power generation and storage assets for the sale of energy and ancillary services to ERCOT, the Texas power grid operator. The facilities are targeted for commercial operations throughout 2025.

___________________ (1) A non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled in the supplemental financial tables available on the Company's website at www.rileypermian.com.

Selected Operating and Financial Data



















(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Select Financial Data (in thousands):



















Oil and natural gas sales, net

$ 105,343

$ 99,424

$ 99,312

$ 204,767

$ 165,724 Income from Operations

$ 53,612

$ 50,567

$ 45,010

$ 104,179

$ 81,044 Adjusted EBITDAX(1)

$ 73,264

$ 70,146

$ 66,265

$ 143,410

$ 109,773 Cash Flow from Operations

$ 51,641

$ 56,125

$ 55,915

$ 107,766

$ 88,720 Free Cash Flow(1)

$ 38,263

$ 23,308

$ 3,270

$ 61,571

$ 5,619





















Production Data, net:



















Oil (MBbls)

1,342

1,289

1,370

2,631

2,263 Natural gas (MMcf)

1,608

1,631

1,677

3,239

2,626 NGLs (MBbls)

330

293

283

623

417 Total (MBoe)

1,940

1,854

1,933

3,794

3,118





















Daily combined volumes (Boe/d)

21,319

20,374

21,236

20,846

17,225 Daily oil volumes (Bbls/d)

14,747

14,165

15,055

14,456

12,503





















Average Realized Prices:



















Oil ($ per Bbl)

$ 79.25

$ 75.25

$ 71.41

$ 77.29

$ 71.94 Natural gas ($ per Mcf)

$ (0.61)

$ 0.42

$ 0.02

$ (0.09)

$ 0.21 NGLs ($ per Bbl)

$ (0.10)

$ 5.97

$ 5.10

$ 2.75

$ 5.65





















Average Realized Prices, including the effects

of derivative settlements(2):



















Oil ($ per Bbl)

$ 76.96

$ 74.33

$ 69.46

$ 75.68

$ 68.51 Natural gas ($ per Mcf)

$ 0.16

$ 1.20

$ 0.24

$ 0.69

$ 0.35 NGLs ($ per Bbl)(3)

$ (0.10)

$ 5.97

$ 5.10

$ 2.75

$ 5.65





















Weighted Average Common Shares

Outstanding (in thousands):



















Basic

20,866

19,891

19,671

20,378

19,660 Diluted

21,087

19,992

19,985

20,539

19,951

_____________________ (1) A non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled in the supplemental financial tables available on the Company's website at www.rileypermian.com. (2) The Company's calculation of the effects of derivative settlements includes gains and losses on the settlement of its commodity derivative contracts. These gains and losses are included under other income (expense) on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. (3) During the periods presented, the Company did not have any NGL derivative contracts in place.

2024 GUIDANCE

Riley Permian is providing third quarter detailed guidance and reiterating, previously disclosed full-year 2024 activity guidance based on currently scheduled development activity and current market conditions. The average working interest on gross operated wells drilled is subject to change and may have corresponding impacts on investing expenditures. Total equivalent production estimates, inclusive of production from natural gas and NGLs, may be subject to variability based on natural gas dynamics.

Activity, Production, and Investing Guidance

Q3 2024

Full-Year 2024





Gross Operated Well Activity







Drilled

10 - 12

24 - 26 Completed

1 - 3

18 - 20 Turned to Sales

4 - 7

20 - 22









Net Production







Total (MBoe/d)

21.0 - 23.0

21.0 - 22.5 Oil (MBbls/d)

14.8 - 15.3

14.5 - 15.2









Investing Expenditures by Category (Accrual, in millions)(1)







Drilling and Completions and Capital Workovers

$20 - 25

$79 - 84 Infrastructure and Other

7 - 9

21 - 26 Total E&P Capex

$27 - 34

$100 - 110









Joint Venture Investment

$4 - 5

$21 - 22 Total Investments

$31 - 39

$121 - 132

Cost Guidance

Q3 2024





Operating and Corporate Costs



Lease operating expense, including workover expense ($ per Boe)

$8.50 - 9.50 Production tax (% of revenue)

6% - 8% Cash G&A(2) ($ per Boe)

$3.00 - 3.50 Interest expense ($ in millions)(3)

$8.5 - 9.5 Income Tax Cash Payment ($ in millions)(4)

$5 - 7 Income Tax Cash Payment (Full-year 2024) ($ in millions)(4)

$22 - 25

_______________ (1) Activity-based investing expenditures before acquisitions. (2) A non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled in the supplemental financial tables available on the Company's website at www.rileypermian.com. (3) Interest expense is net of interest rate derivative settlements. (4) Low end of guidance is based on $73-80/Bbl WTI, West Texas Intermediate, for the remainder of 2024.

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. For more information, please visit www.rileypermian.com .

RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)







June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023



(In thousands, except share amounts) Assets







Current Assets:







Cash

$ 10,910

$ 15,319 Accounts receivable

42,077

35,126 Prepaid expenses

1,766

1,625 Inventory

5,685

6,177 Current derivative assets

1,426

5,013 Total current assets

61,864

63,260 Oil and natural gas properties, net (successful efforts)

889,270

846,901 Other property and equipment, net

20,630

20,653 Non-current derivative assets

631

2,296 Equity method investment

20,757

5,620 Other non-current assets, net

9,805

6,981 Total Assets

$ 1,002,957

$ 945,711 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 12,581

$ 3,855 Accrued liabilities

19,156

33,159 Revenue payable

32,902

30,695 Current derivative liabilities

8,292

360 Current portion of long-term debt

20,000

20,000 Other current liabilities

4,691

6,276 Total Current Liabilities

97,622

94,345 Non-current derivative liabilities

2,527

— Asset retirement obligations

31,503

19,255 Long-term debt

302,720

335,959 Deferred tax liabilities

78,418

73,345 Other non-current liabilities

1,135

1,212 Total Liabilities

513,925

524,116 Commitments and Contingencies







Shareholders' Equity:







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued

and outstanding

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 240,000,000 shares authorized; 21,559,918

and 20,405,093 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31,

2023, respectively

21

20 Additional paid-in capital

309,341

279,112 Retained earnings

179,670

142,463 Total Shareholders' Equity

489,032

421,595 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,002,957

$ 945,711

RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(In thousands) Revenues:















Oil and natural gas sales, net

$ 105,343

$ 99,312

$ 204,767

$ 165,724 Contract services - related parties

60

600

380

1,200 Total Revenues

105,403

99,912

205,147

166,924 Costs and Expenses:















Lease operating expenses

16,492

17,514

33,261

26,389 Production and ad valorem taxes

7,174

7,221

14,405

11,331 Exploration costs

60

80

64

412 Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion

17,470

18,601

35,249

27,684 General and administrative:















Administrative costs

6,644

6,500

11,983

11,967 Share-based compensation expense

3,281

1,225

4,973

2,339 Cost of contract services - related parties

—

109

363

219 Transaction costs

670

3,652

670

5,539 Total Costs and Expenses

51,791

54,902

100,968

85,880 Income from Operations

53,612

45,010

104,179

81,044 Other Income (Expense):















Interest expense, net

(8,857)

(10,161)

(17,924)

(11,177) Gain (loss) on derivatives, net

(359)

8,665

(17,436)

14,420 Loss from equity method investment

(192)

(4)

(25)

(236) Total Other Income (Expense)

(9,408)

(1,500)

(35,385)

3,007 Net Income from Operations before Income Taxes

44,204

43,510

68,794

84,051 Income tax expense

(10,656)

(10,442)

(16,488)

(19,132) Net Income

$ 33,548

$ 33,068

$ 52,306

$ 64,919 Net Income per Share:















Basic

$ 1.61

$ 1.68

$ 2.57

$ 3.30 Diluted

$ 1.59

$ 1.65

$ 2.55

$ 3.25 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:















Basic

20,866

19,671

20,378

19,660 Diluted

21,087

19,985

20,539

19,951

RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(In thousands) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:















Net income

$ 33,548

$ 33,068

$ 52,306

$ 64,919 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:















Exploratory well costs and lease expirations

—

56

—

388 Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion

17,470

18,601

35,249

27,684 (Gain) loss on derivatives, net

359

(8,665)

17,436

(14,420) Settlements on derivative contracts

(1,829)

(2,303)

(1,725)

(7,391) Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount

1,317

1,088

2,632

1,281 Share-based compensation expense

3,281

1,225

4,973

2,485 Deferred income tax expense

3,187

8,454

5,073

13,737 Loss from equity method investment

192

4

25

236 Other

31

—

(42)

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(5,915)

4,387

(8,161)

(199) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

51,641

55,915

107,766

88,720 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Additions to oil and natural gas properties

(18,987)

(48,090)

(53,926)

(83,023) Net assets acquired in business combination

—

(292,094)

—

(325,094) Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties

(18,138)

(5,443)

(18,138)

(5,443) Contributions to equity method investment

(9,543)

(1,726)

(15,162)

(3,566) Funds held in escrow

1,926

—

—

— Additions to other property and equipment

(306)

(168)

(430)

(277) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (45,048)

(347,521)

(87,656)

(417,403) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Deferred financing costs

(69)

(6,165)

(69)

(6,214) Proceeds from credit facility

15,000

145,000

15,000

178,000 Repayments under credit facility

(30,000)

(19,000)

(40,000)

(19,000) Proceeds from senior notes, net of issuance costs

—

188,000

—

188,000 Repayments of senior notes

(5,000)

(5,000)

(10,000)

(5,000) Payment of common share dividends

(7,541)

(6,695)

(14,707)

(13,363) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net

25,415

—

25,415

— Common stock repurchased for tax withholding

(52)

(68)

(158)

(300) Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities

(2,247)

296,072

(24,519)

322,123 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

4,346

4,466

(4,409)

(6,560) Cash, Beginning of Period

6,564

2,275

15,319

13,301 Cash, End of Period

$ 10,910

$ 6,741

$ 10,910

$ 6,741

DERIVATIVE CONTRACTS

The Company's oil and natural gas derivative instruments consisted of fixed price swaps, costless collars, and basis swaps. The following table summarizes the open financial derivatives as of August 2, 2024, related to oil and natural gas production.









Weighted Average Price Period (1)

Notional

Volume

Fixed

Put

Call







($ per unit) Oil Swaps (Bbl)















Q3 2024

455,000

$ 74.91







Q4 2024

435,000

$ 74.90









2025

645,000

$ 73.63

























Natural Gas Swaps (Mcf)















Q3 2024

600,000

$ 3.21







Q4 2024

450,000

$ 3.67









2025

1,470,000

$ 3.71









2026

555,000

$ 4.02

























Oil Collars (Bbl)















Q3 2024

366,000





$ 61.00

$ 83.61 Q4 2024

390,000





$ 61.92

$ 83.39

2025

1,635,000





$ 63.41

$ 76.42

2026

356,000





$ 60.53

$ 80.29

















Natural Gas Collars (MMBtu)















Q3 2024

405,000





$ 3.01

$ 3.68 Q4 2024

405,000





$ 3.50

$ 4.45

2025

1,395,000





$ 3.29

$ 4.30

















Oil Basis (Bbl)















Q3 2024

330,000

$ 0.97







Q4 2024

330,000

$ 0.97









__________________ (1) Q3 2024 derivative positions shown include 2024 contracts, some of which have settled as of August 2, 2024.

Interest Rate Contracts

The Company entered into floating-to-fixed interest rate swaps, in which it will receive a floating market rate equal to one-month CME Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate and will pay a fixed interest rate, to manage future interest rate exposure related to the Company's Credit Facility. In March 2024, the Company entered into a fixed-to-floating interest rate swap for the period May 2024 - December 2024, to reduce our interest rate exposure, which resulted in a gain of approximately $1 million on a notional amount of $80 million. This gain will be realized upon settlement of the contracts in 2024.

The following table summarizes the open interest rate derivative positions as of June 30, 2024:

Open Coverage Period

Position

Notional Amount

Fixed Rate







(In thousands)



July 2024 - April 2026

Long

$ 30,000

3.180 % July 2024 - April 2026

Long

$ 50,000

3.039 % July 2024 - December 2024

Short

$ 80,000

4.910 %

