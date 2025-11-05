Riley Permian Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company"), today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Averaged 32.3 MBoe/d of total equivalent production (oil production of 18.4 MBbls/d)

Generated $64 million of operating cash flow or $54 million before changes in working capital (1) , $25 million of Total Free Cash Flow (1) and $39 million of Upstream Free Cash Flow (1)

, $25 million of Total Free Cash Flow and $39 million of Upstream Free Cash Flow Incurred total accrual (activity-based) capital expenditures before acquisitions of $18 million ($13 million for upstream) and cash capital expenditures before acquisitions of $29 million ($15 million for upstream)

Closed on the acquisition of Silverback Exploration II, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Silverback") for $120 million in cash plus $3.1 million in contingent consideration, subject to final purchase price adjustments, and began integration of the assets

Increased annual dividend by 5% to $0.40 per share during October 2025

UPDATED GUIDANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Raising guidance for full-year oil production by 2% at the midpoint (4% at the midpoint for the fourth quarter 2025)

Maintaining guidance for full-year total capital expenditures and investments (at the midpoint)

Bobby Riley, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board commented, "Riley Permian delivered another solid quarter, marked by disciplined execution and strategic progress. We closed the Silverback acquisition in July and began integrating the asset, where we are already seeing increased production and reduced costs. The execution of our development and capital plan has generated significant free cash flow year-to-date. The combination of these factors gave us confidence to increase our quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.40 per share. We continue to progress our midstream and power generation projects, which provide critical infrastructure for Riley Permian to scale its operations in 2026 and beyond."

OPERATIONS AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY UPDATE

During the third quarter, the Company drilled 0.0 net wells, completed 5.0 net wells and turned to sales 7.5 net wells.





Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025



Gross

Net

Gross

Net Wells Drilled















Texas

—

—

10

10.0 New Mexico

—

—

—

— Total

—

—

10

10.0

















Wells Completed















Texas

5

5.0

7

7.0 New Mexico

—

—

10

6.3 Total

5

5.0

17

13.3

















Wells Turned to Sales















Texas

5

5.0

7

7.0 New Mexico

5

2.5

10

6.3 Total

10

7.5

17

13.3

Average oil production during the third quarter was 18.4 MBbls/d and average total equivalent production was 32.3 MBoe/d (57% oil and 81% liquids). Daily oil volumes increased 21% and daily total equivalent volumes increased 33% quarter-over-quarter.

The Silverback operations were successfully transitioned to the Company during the third quarter. We completed several successful workovers which resulted in increased oil production above pre-acquisition levels.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues totaled $107 million, net cash provided by operating activities was $64 million and net income was $16 million, or $0.77 per diluted share.

On a non-GAAP basis, Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was $64 million, cash flow from operations before changes in working capital(1) was $54 million, Total Free Cash Flow(1) was $25 million and Adjusted Net Income(1) was $19 million, or $0.88 per diluted share.

Average realized prices, before derivative settlements, were $63.94 per barrel of oil, $(0.21) per Mcf of natural gas and $(0.66) per barrel of natural gas liquids ("NGL"). The Company reported a $2 million gain on derivatives, substantially all of which was realized.

Operating expenses included lease operating expense of $27 million, or $9.03 per Boe, administrative costs of $10 million, or $3.34 per Boe and production and ad valorem taxes of $8 million or $2.78 per Boe.

The Company incurred $18 million in total accrued capital expenditures ($13 million for upstream). On a cash basis, the Company had total capital expenditures of $29 million ($15 million for upstream).

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $225 million of borrowings outstanding on its Credit Facility and $150 million principal value of its Senior Notes, for a combined principal value of debt of $375 million. The Company increased total debt by $91 million, including a $96 million increase on the Credit Facility and $5 million reduction on the Senior Notes. The increase in total debt can be attributed to Credit Facility proceeds of $125 million to fund the acquisition of Silverback and related transaction expenses, partially offset by repayments of $29 million. Net interest expense was $10 million.

The Company paid a cash dividend of $0.38 per share, for a total of $9 million. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per share, a 5% increase from our previous level.

NEW MEXICO MIDSTREAM PROJECT UPDATE

The Company continues to advance the build-out of its midstream infrastructure in New Mexico, for which we have a planned 2026 in-service date for our pipeline to connect to our third-party midstream counterparty.

During the third quarter, we continued to capitalize on the low-pressure gathering and high-pressure compression facilities commissioned in the prior quarter, which enabled us to turn to sales 5 gross wells during the third quarter.

Additionally, we entered into a purchase agreement for three additional compressors to be delivered in late 2026 and early 2027.

The Company incurred $5 million in accrued midstream capital expenditures during the third quarter. On a cash basis, the Company had midstream capital expenditures of $14 million (higher than accruals due to deposits related to purchase agreements). The Company has incurred a total of $26.5 million of midstream capital expenditures from inception to date on an accrual basis and a total of $31.4 million on a cash basis through September 30, 2025.

POWER ACTIVITY UPDATE

RPC Power LLC ("RPC Power"), is our power-focused joint venture with Conduit Power LLC, in which we have 50% ownership.

During the third quarter 2025, RPC Power served approximately 70% of the Company's load for its Champions field in Texas. The amount of load served is forecasted to increase during 2026 following planned improvements to gas supply infrastructure and the installation of battery energy storage systems.

RPC Power's other project is focused on building 40 MW of generation capacity across four sites in west Texas for the sale of power into ERCOT. Construction and interconnection work continued across each of the four sites during the third quarter of 2025. The first site has a planned commissioning with ERCOT during the first quarter of 2026, with the remaining sites planned for commissioning in subsequent quarters throughout 2026.

During the third quarter, Riley Permian invested $8.5 million in RPC Power. Each of the Company and Conduit Power LLC has invested a total of $39 million as of September 30, 2025 in RPC Power.

___________________ (1) A non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled in the supplemental financial tables available on the Company's website at www.rileypermian.com.

Selected Operating and Financial Data



















(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2025

June 30, 2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024 Selected Financial Data (in thousands):



















Oil and natural gas sales, net

$ 106,852

$ 85,394

$ 102,339

$ 294,703

$ 307,106 Income from Operations

$ 28,862

$ 28,754

$ 17,478

$ 107,118

$ 121,657 Adjusted EBITDAX(1)

$ 64,041

$ 59,340

$ 71,741

$ 194,514

$ 215,151 Cash Flow from Operations

$ 63,650

$ 33,640

$ 72,130

$ 147,671

$ 179,896





















Upstream Accrual Capital Expenditures

$ 13,129

$ 22,022

$ 30,018

$ 54,581

$ 77,638 Upstream Cash Capital Expenditures

$ 14,893

$ 25,300

$ 22,710

$ 56,467

$ 77,066 Total Accrual Capital Expenditures

$ 18,019

$ 27,786

$ 30,018

$ 69,805

$ 77,638 Total Cash Capital Expenditures

$ 29,027

$ 28,715

$ 22,710

$ 76,895

$ 77,066





















Upstream Free Cash Flow(1)

$ 39,441

$ 21,250

$ 37,809

$ 99,998

$ 99,380 Total Free Cash Flow(1)

$ 25,307

$ 17,835

$ 37,809

$ 79,570

$ 99,380





















Production Data, net:



















Oil (MBbls)

1,690

1,382

1,424

4,478

4,055 Natural gas (MMcf)

3,380

2,213

1,940

7,821

5,179 NGLs (MBbls)

722

465

408

1,609

1,031 Total (MBoe)

2,975

2,216

2,155

7,391

5,949





















Daily combined volumes (Boe/d)

32,337

24,352

23,424

27,073

21,712 Daily oil volumes (Bbls/d)

18,370

15,187

15,478

16,403

14,799





















Average Realized Prices:(2)



















Oil ($ per Bbl)

$ 63.94

$ 62.17

$ 73.95

$ 65.33

$ 76.12 Natural gas ($ per Mcf)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.39)

$ (0.60)

$ 0.00

$ (0.28) NGLs ($ per Bbl)

$ (0.66)

$ 0.75

$ (4.40)

$ 1.34

$ (0.08)





















Average Realized Prices, including the

effects of derivative settlements:(2)(3)



















Oil ($ per Bbl)

$ 65.17

$ 66.10

$ 73.84

$ 67.28

$ 75.03 Natural gas ($ per Mcf)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.52)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.02)

$ 0.39 NGLs ($ per Bbl)(4)

$ (0.66)

$ 0.75

$ (4.40)

$ 1.34

$ (0.08)





















Weighted Average Common Shares

Outstanding (in thousands):



















Basic

21,164

21,141

20,992

21,139

20,584 Diluted

21,263

21,158

21,209

21,178

20,764

___________________ (1) A non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled in the supplemental financial tables available on the Company's website at www.rileypermian.com. (2) The Company's oil, natural gas and NGL sales are presented net of gathering, processing and transportation costs. The costs, related to natural gas and NGLs, at times exceeded the price received and resulted in negative average realized prices. (3) The Company's calculation of the effects of derivative settlements includes gains (losses) on the settlement of our commodity derivative contracts. These gains (losses) are included under other income (expense) on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. (4) During the periods presented, the Company did not have any NGL derivative contracts in place.

2025 GUIDANCE

Riley Permian is providing fourth quarter detailed guidance and modifying previously disclosed full-year 2025 activity guidance based on currently scheduled development activity and current market conditions. The Company's operating and financial results for the fourth quarter 2025 will incorporate the addition of Silverback, while full-year 2025 guidance reflects the impact of six months for Silverback.

The average working interest on gross operated wells drilled is subject to change and may have corresponding impacts on net production volumes and investing expenditures. Total equivalent production estimates, inclusive of production from natural gas and NGLs, may be subject to variability based on third-party midstream service provider conditions. In the event our midstream project is delayed, it may have corresponding impacts on net production volumes and investing expenditures.

Activity and Production

Q4 2025

Full-Year 2025 Net Operated Well Activity







Drilled (#)

8.0 - 10.0

18.0 - 20.0 Completed (#)

3.0 - 5.0

16.3 - 18.3 Turned to Sales (#)

2.0 - 3.0

15.3 - 16.3









Non-Operated D&C (#)

0.5 - 1.3

0.5 - 1.3









Net Production







Total (MBoe/d)

32.9 - 33.9

28.6 - 28.8 Oil (MBbls/d)

18.7 - 19.7

17.0 - 17.2









Capital Expenditures and Investing (in millions)(1)







Drilling, Completions and Capitalized Workovers

27 - 31

76 - 80 Upstream Infrastructure (Excluding New Mexico Midstream)

4 - 5

4 - 5 Land and Other

4 - 5

9 - 10 Upstream Capital Expenditures

35 - 41

89 - 95









Midstream Capital Expenditures

15 - 30

30 - 45 Total Capital Expenditures

50 - 71

119 - 140









Power JV Investment

1

16 Total Investments

51 - 72

135 - 156

Operating and Corporate Costs

Q4 2025





Lease Operating Expenses ($ per Boe)

8.50 - 9.50 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes (% of revenue)

7.5% - 8.5% Administrative Costs ($ per Boe)

2.75 - 3.25 Interest Expense ($ in millions)(2)

6 - 8

___________________ (1) Accrual (activity-based) investing expenditures before acquisitions (2) Interest expense is net of interest rate derivative settlements

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Riley Permian is a growth-oriented upstream company operating in Texas and New Mexico with midstream and power projects that complement our operations. For more information, please visit www.rileypermian.com .

RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(Unaudited)







September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024



(In thousands, except share amounts) Assets







Current Assets:







Cash

$ 16,459

$ 13,124 Accounts receivable, net

41,080

44,411 Prepaid expenses

2,378

1,592 Inventory

8,901

5,734 Current derivative assets

10,566

3,264 Total Current Assets

79,384

68,125 Oil and natural gas properties, net (successful efforts)

1,002,617

860,797 Other property and equipment, net

46,376

30,477 Non-current derivative assets

481

585 Equity method investment

37,294

22,811 Funds held in escrow

1,196

— Other non-current assets, net

23,990

10,706 Total Assets

$ 1,191,338

$ 993,501 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 12,155

$ 13,937 Accrued liabilities

30,829

33,918 Revenue payable

52,879

34,786 Current portion of long-term debt

20,000

20,000 Other current liabilities

11,445

20,123 Total Current Liabilities

127,308

122,764 Non-current derivative liabilities

321

414 Asset retirement obligations

59,118

32,706 Long-term debt

347,042

249,494 Deferred tax liabilities

85,918

76,547 Other non-current liabilities

5,134

961 Total Liabilities

624,841

482,886 Commitments and Contingencies







Shareholders' Equity:







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares

issued and outstanding

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 240,000,000 shares authorized; 22,009,159

and 21,482,555 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively

22

21 Additional paid-in capital

315,549

310,232 Retained earnings

250,926

200,362 Total Shareholders' Equity

566,497

510,615 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,191,338

$ 993,501











RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024



(In thousands) Revenues:















Oil and natural gas sales, net

$ 106,852

$ 102,339

$ 294,703

$ 307,106 Contract services - related parties

—

—

—

380 Total Revenues

106,852

102,339

294,703

307,486 Costs and Expenses:















Lease operating expenses

26,874

18,532

64,085

51,793 Production and ad valorem taxes

8,278

7,002

21,074

21,407 Exploration costs

217

375

273

439 Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion

27,214

20,722

65,915

55,971 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

—

—

1,214

— Other impairments

—

30,158

—

30,158 General and administrative:















Administrative costs

9,922

5,879

23,559

17,862 Share-based compensation expense

2,688

1,720

6,742

6,693 Cost of contract services - related parties

—

—

—

363 Transaction costs

2,797

473

4,723

1,143 Total Costs and Expenses

77,990

84,861

187,585

185,829 Income from Operations

28,862

17,478

107,118

121,657 Other Income (Expense):















Interest expense, net

(9,606)

(8,789)

(23,438)

(26,713) Gain on derivatives, net

1,920

24,217

14,790

6,781 Loss from equity method investment

(19)

(210)

(267)

(235) Total Other Income (Expense)

(7,705)

15,218

(8,915)

(20,167) Net Income from Operations before Income Taxes

21,157

32,696

98,203

101,490 Income tax expense

(4,817)

(7,033)

(22,760)

(23,521) Net Income

$ 16,340

$ 25,663

$ 75,443

$ 77,969

















Net Income per Share:















Basic

$ 0.77

$ 1.22

$ 3.57

$ 3.79 Diluted

$ 0.77

$ 1.21

$ 3.56

$ 3.76 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:















Basic

21,164

20,992

21,139

20,584 Diluted

21,263

21,209

21,178

20,764

RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024



(In thousands) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:















Net income

$ 16,340

$ 25,663

$ 75,443

$ 77,969 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:















Exploratory well costs and lease expirations

202

404

212

404 Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion

27,214

20,722

65,915

55,971 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

—

—

1,214

— Other impairments

—

30,158

—

30,158 Gain on derivatives, net

(1,920)

(24,217)

(14,790)

(6,781) Settlements on derivative contracts

2,263

815

8,529

(910) Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount

1,197

1,343

3,570

3,975 Share-based compensation expense

2,688

1,720

6,742

6,693 Deferred income tax expense

6,331

3,659

9,371

8,732 Loss from equity method investment

19

210

267

235 Other

—

42

(8)

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities

9,316

11,611

(8,794)

3,450 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

63,650

72,130

147,671

179,896 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Additions to oil and natural gas properties

(14,292)

(22,446)

(55,230)

(76,372) Additions to midstream property and equipment

(14,134)

—

(20,428)

— Additions to other property and equipment

(601)

(264)

(1,237)

(694) Net assets acquired in business combination

(117,827)

—

(117,827)

— Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties

(23)

(1,459)

(2,161)

(19,597) Contributions to equity method investment

(8,500)

(1,500)

(14,750)

(16,662) Funds held in escrow

13,005

—

(1,196)

— Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (142,372)

(25,669)

(212,829)

(113,325) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Deferred financing costs

(79)

(11)

(243)

(80) Proceeds from Credit Facility

125,000

—

155,000

15,000 Repayments under Credit Facility

(29,000)

(30,000)

(45,000)

(70,000) Repayments of Senior Notes

(5,000)

(5,000)

(15,000)

(15,000) Payment of common share dividends

(8,719)

(8,132)

(24,840)

(22,839) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net

—

—

—

25,415 Common stock repurchased for tax withholding

(1,047)

(906)

(1,424)

(1,064) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing

Activities

81,155

(44,049)

68,493

(68,568) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash

2,433

2,412

3,335

(1,997) Cash, Beginning of Period

14,026

10,910

13,124

15,319 Cash, End of Period

$ 16,459

$ 13,322

$ 16,459

$ 13,322

DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS

The Company's oil and natural gas derivative contracts consisted of fixed price swaps, costless collars and basis swaps. The following table summarizes the open financial derivatives as of October 31, 2025, related to our future oil and natural gas production:





2025 (1)

2026

2027



Fourth

Quarter

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter Oil



































WTI Oil Swaps



































Volume (Bbl)

679,947

636,000

600,000

600,000

600,000

305,000

170,000







Weighted average

price ($/Bbl)

$ 66.93

$ 61.98

$ 61.71

$ 60.99

$ 60.70

$ 61.07

$ 60.81













































WTI Oil Collars



































Volume (Bbl)

480,000

516,000

486,000

480,000

440,000

355,000

477,000

60,000



Weighted average

floor price ($/Bbl)

$ 63.10

$ 59.55

$ 57.78

$ 56.99

$ 56.39

$ 57.03

$ 55.31

$ 52.00



Weighted average

ceiling price ($/Bbl)

$ 77.07

$ 77.16

$ 73.54

$ 72.31

$ 68.61

$ 66.19

$ 68.35

$ 67.55









































Natural Gas



































NYMEX Natural Gas

Swaps



































Volume (MMBtu)

965,000

1,005,000

450,000

300,000

500,000

600,000











Weighted average

price ($/MMBtu)

$ 3.74

$ 3.97

$ 3.64

$ 3.59

$ 4.07

$ 4.19

















































NYMEX Natural Gas

Collars



































Volume (MMBtu)

400,000

225,000

900,000

900,000

600,000

450,000











Weighted average

floor price ($/MMBtu)

$ 3.30

$ 3.67

$ 3.05

$ 3.05

$ 3.43

$ 3.80











Weighted average

ceiling price ($/MMBtu)

$ 4.00

$ 4.30

$ 3.74

$ 3.74

$ 4.79

$ 5.84

















































Waha Basis Swaps



































Volume (MMBtu)

450,000

450,000

450,000

450,000

600,000

1,350,000

675,000

675,000

675,000 Weighted average

price ($/MMBtu)

$ (2.07)

$ (2.01)

$ (2.26)

$ (2.26)

$ (1.31)

$ (0.87)

$ (0.74)

$ (0.74)

$ (0.74)

___________________ (1) Q4 2025 derivative positions shown include 2025 contracts, some of which have settled as of October 31, 2025.

Interest Rate Contracts

The following table summarizes the open interest rate derivative positions as of October 31, 2025:

Open Coverage Period

Position

Notional Amount

Fixed Rate







(In thousands)



October 2025 - April 2026

Long

$ 30,000

3.18 % October 2025 - April 2026

Long

$ 50,000

3.04 % October 2026 - April 2027

Long

$ 45,000

3.90 %

