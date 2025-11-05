Riley Permian Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
Nov 05, 2025, 16:30 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company"), today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
THIRD QUARTER 2025 AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS
- Averaged 32.3 MBoe/d of total equivalent production (oil production of 18.4 MBbls/d)
- Generated $64 million of operating cash flow or $54 million before changes in working capital(1), $25 million of Total Free Cash Flow(1) and $39 million of Upstream Free Cash Flow(1)
- Incurred total accrual (activity-based) capital expenditures before acquisitions of $18 million ($13 million for upstream) and cash capital expenditures before acquisitions of $29 million ($15 million for upstream)
- Closed on the acquisition of Silverback Exploration II, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Silverback") for $120 million in cash plus $3.1 million in contingent consideration, subject to final purchase price adjustments, and began integration of the assets
- Increased annual dividend by 5% to $0.40 per share during October 2025
UPDATED GUIDANCE HIGHLIGHTS
- Raising guidance for full-year oil production by 2% at the midpoint (4% at the midpoint for the fourth quarter 2025)
- Maintaining guidance for full-year total capital expenditures and investments (at the midpoint)
Bobby Riley, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board commented, "Riley Permian delivered another solid quarter, marked by disciplined execution and strategic progress. We closed the Silverback acquisition in July and began integrating the asset, where we are already seeing increased production and reduced costs. The execution of our development and capital plan has generated significant free cash flow year-to-date. The combination of these factors gave us confidence to increase our quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.40 per share. We continue to progress our midstream and power generation projects, which provide critical infrastructure for Riley Permian to scale its operations in 2026 and beyond."
OPERATIONS AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY UPDATE
During the third quarter, the Company drilled 0.0 net wells, completed 5.0 net wells and turned to sales 7.5 net wells.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
|
|
Gross
|
|
Net
|
|
Gross
|
|
Net
|
Wells Drilled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Texas
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
10
|
|
10.0
|
New Mexico
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Total
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
10
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wells Completed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Texas
|
|
5
|
|
5.0
|
|
7
|
|
7.0
|
New Mexico
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
10
|
|
6.3
|
Total
|
|
5
|
|
5.0
|
|
17
|
|
13.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wells Turned to Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Texas
|
|
5
|
|
5.0
|
|
7
|
|
7.0
|
New Mexico
|
|
5
|
|
2.5
|
|
10
|
|
6.3
|
Total
|
|
10
|
|
7.5
|
|
17
|
|
13.3
Average oil production during the third quarter was 18.4 MBbls/d and average total equivalent production was 32.3 MBoe/d (57% oil and 81% liquids). Daily oil volumes increased 21% and daily total equivalent volumes increased 33% quarter-over-quarter.
The Silverback operations were successfully transitioned to the Company during the third quarter. We completed several successful workovers which resulted in increased oil production above pre-acquisition levels.
THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Revenues totaled $107 million, net cash provided by operating activities was $64 million and net income was $16 million, or $0.77 per diluted share.
On a non-GAAP basis, Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was $64 million, cash flow from operations before changes in working capital(1) was $54 million, Total Free Cash Flow(1) was $25 million and Adjusted Net Income(1) was $19 million, or $0.88 per diluted share.
Average realized prices, before derivative settlements, were $63.94 per barrel of oil, $(0.21) per Mcf of natural gas and $(0.66) per barrel of natural gas liquids ("NGL"). The Company reported a $2 million gain on derivatives, substantially all of which was realized.
Operating expenses included lease operating expense of $27 million, or $9.03 per Boe, administrative costs of $10 million, or $3.34 per Boe and production and ad valorem taxes of $8 million or $2.78 per Boe.
The Company incurred $18 million in total accrued capital expenditures ($13 million for upstream). On a cash basis, the Company had total capital expenditures of $29 million ($15 million for upstream).
As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $225 million of borrowings outstanding on its Credit Facility and $150 million principal value of its Senior Notes, for a combined principal value of debt of $375 million. The Company increased total debt by $91 million, including a $96 million increase on the Credit Facility and $5 million reduction on the Senior Notes. The increase in total debt can be attributed to Credit Facility proceeds of $125 million to fund the acquisition of Silverback and related transaction expenses, partially offset by repayments of $29 million. Net interest expense was $10 million.
The Company paid a cash dividend of $0.38 per share, for a total of $9 million. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per share, a 5% increase from our previous level.
NEW MEXICO MIDSTREAM PROJECT UPDATE
The Company continues to advance the build-out of its midstream infrastructure in New Mexico, for which we have a planned 2026 in-service date for our pipeline to connect to our third-party midstream counterparty.
During the third quarter, we continued to capitalize on the low-pressure gathering and high-pressure compression facilities commissioned in the prior quarter, which enabled us to turn to sales 5 gross wells during the third quarter.
Additionally, we entered into a purchase agreement for three additional compressors to be delivered in late 2026 and early 2027.
The Company incurred $5 million in accrued midstream capital expenditures during the third quarter. On a cash basis, the Company had midstream capital expenditures of $14 million (higher than accruals due to deposits related to purchase agreements). The Company has incurred a total of $26.5 million of midstream capital expenditures from inception to date on an accrual basis and a total of $31.4 million on a cash basis through September 30, 2025.
POWER ACTIVITY UPDATE
RPC Power LLC ("RPC Power"), is our power-focused joint venture with Conduit Power LLC, in which we have 50% ownership.
During the third quarter 2025, RPC Power served approximately 70% of the Company's load for its Champions field in Texas. The amount of load served is forecasted to increase during 2026 following planned improvements to gas supply infrastructure and the installation of battery energy storage systems.
RPC Power's other project is focused on building 40 MW of generation capacity across four sites in west Texas for the sale of power into ERCOT. Construction and interconnection work continued across each of the four sites during the third quarter of 2025. The first site has a planned commissioning with ERCOT during the first quarter of 2026, with the remaining sites planned for commissioning in subsequent quarters throughout 2026.
During the third quarter, Riley Permian invested $8.5 million in RPC Power. Each of the Company and Conduit Power LLC has invested a total of $39 million as of September 30, 2025 in RPC Power.
|
___________________
|
(1)
|
A non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled in the supplemental financial tables available on the Company's website at www.rileypermian.com.
|
Selected Operating and Financial Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
Selected Financial Data (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil and natural gas sales, net
|
|
$ 106,852
|
|
$ 85,394
|
|
$ 102,339
|
|
$ 294,703
|
|
$ 307,106
|
Income from Operations
|
|
$ 28,862
|
|
$ 28,754
|
|
$ 17,478
|
|
$ 107,118
|
|
$ 121,657
|
Adjusted EBITDAX(1)
|
|
$ 64,041
|
|
$ 59,340
|
|
$ 71,741
|
|
$ 194,514
|
|
$ 215,151
|
Cash Flow from Operations
|
|
$ 63,650
|
|
$ 33,640
|
|
$ 72,130
|
|
$ 147,671
|
|
$ 179,896
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upstream Accrual Capital Expenditures
|
|
$ 13,129
|
|
$ 22,022
|
|
$ 30,018
|
|
$ 54,581
|
|
$ 77,638
|
Upstream Cash Capital Expenditures
|
|
$ 14,893
|
|
$ 25,300
|
|
$ 22,710
|
|
$ 56,467
|
|
$ 77,066
|
Total Accrual Capital Expenditures
|
|
$ 18,019
|
|
$ 27,786
|
|
$ 30,018
|
|
$ 69,805
|
|
$ 77,638
|
Total Cash Capital Expenditures
|
|
$ 29,027
|
|
$ 28,715
|
|
$ 22,710
|
|
$ 76,895
|
|
$ 77,066
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upstream Free Cash Flow(1)
|
|
$ 39,441
|
|
$ 21,250
|
|
$ 37,809
|
|
$ 99,998
|
|
$ 99,380
|
Total Free Cash Flow(1)
|
|
$ 25,307
|
|
$ 17,835
|
|
$ 37,809
|
|
$ 79,570
|
|
$ 99,380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production Data, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (MBbls)
|
|
1,690
|
|
1,382
|
|
1,424
|
|
4,478
|
|
4,055
|
Natural gas (MMcf)
|
|
3,380
|
|
2,213
|
|
1,940
|
|
7,821
|
|
5,179
|
NGLs (MBbls)
|
|
722
|
|
465
|
|
408
|
|
1,609
|
|
1,031
|
Total (MBoe)
|
|
2,975
|
|
2,216
|
|
2,155
|
|
7,391
|
|
5,949
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daily combined volumes (Boe/d)
|
|
32,337
|
|
24,352
|
|
23,424
|
|
27,073
|
|
21,712
|
Daily oil volumes (Bbls/d)
|
|
18,370
|
|
15,187
|
|
15,478
|
|
16,403
|
|
14,799
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Realized Prices:(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil ($ per Bbl)
|
|
$ 63.94
|
|
$ 62.17
|
|
$ 73.95
|
|
$ 65.33
|
|
$ 76.12
|
Natural gas ($ per Mcf)
|
|
$ (0.21)
|
|
$ (0.39)
|
|
$ (0.60)
|
|
$ 0.00
|
|
$ (0.28)
|
NGLs ($ per Bbl)
|
|
$ (0.66)
|
|
$ 0.75
|
|
$ (4.40)
|
|
$ 1.34
|
|
$ (0.08)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Realized Prices, including the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil ($ per Bbl)
|
|
$ 65.17
|
|
$ 66.10
|
|
$ 73.84
|
|
$ 67.28
|
|
$ 75.03
|
Natural gas ($ per Mcf)
|
|
$ (0.16)
|
|
$ (0.52)
|
|
$ (0.10)
|
|
$ (0.02)
|
|
$ 0.39
|
NGLs ($ per Bbl)(4)
|
|
$ (0.66)
|
|
$ 0.75
|
|
$ (4.40)
|
|
$ 1.34
|
|
$ (0.08)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
21,164
|
|
21,141
|
|
20,992
|
|
21,139
|
|
20,584
|
Diluted
|
|
21,263
|
|
21,158
|
|
21,209
|
|
21,178
|
|
20,764
|
___________________
|
(1)
|
A non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled in the supplemental financial tables available on the Company's website at www.rileypermian.com.
|
(2)
|
The Company's oil, natural gas and NGL sales are presented net of gathering, processing and transportation costs. The costs, related to natural gas and NGLs, at times exceeded the price received and resulted in negative average realized prices.
|
(3)
|
The Company's calculation of the effects of derivative settlements includes gains (losses) on the settlement of our commodity derivative contracts. These gains (losses) are included under other income (expense) on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.
|
(4)
|
During the periods presented, the Company did not have any NGL derivative contracts in place.
2025 GUIDANCE
Riley Permian is providing fourth quarter detailed guidance and modifying previously disclosed full-year 2025 activity guidance based on currently scheduled development activity and current market conditions. The Company's operating and financial results for the fourth quarter 2025 will incorporate the addition of Silverback, while full-year 2025 guidance reflects the impact of six months for Silverback.
The average working interest on gross operated wells drilled is subject to change and may have corresponding impacts on net production volumes and investing expenditures. Total equivalent production estimates, inclusive of production from natural gas and NGLs, may be subject to variability based on third-party midstream service provider conditions. In the event our midstream project is delayed, it may have corresponding impacts on net production volumes and investing expenditures.
|
Activity and Production
|
|
Q4 2025
|
|
Full-Year 2025
|
Net Operated Well Activity
|
|
|
|
|
Drilled (#)
|
|
8.0 - 10.0
|
|
18.0 - 20.0
|
Completed (#)
|
|
3.0 - 5.0
|
|
16.3 - 18.3
|
Turned to Sales (#)
|
|
2.0 - 3.0
|
|
15.3 - 16.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Operated D&C (#)
|
|
0.5 - 1.3
|
|
0.5 - 1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Production
|
|
|
|
|
Total (MBoe/d)
|
|
32.9 - 33.9
|
|
28.6 - 28.8
|
Oil (MBbls/d)
|
|
18.7 - 19.7
|
|
17.0 - 17.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Expenditures and Investing (in millions)(1)
|
|
|
|
|
Drilling, Completions and Capitalized Workovers
|
|
27 - 31
|
|
76 - 80
|
Upstream Infrastructure (Excluding New Mexico Midstream)
|
|
4 - 5
|
|
4 - 5
|
Land and Other
|
|
4 - 5
|
|
9 - 10
|
Upstream Capital Expenditures
|
|
35 - 41
|
|
89 - 95
|
|
|
|
|
|
Midstream Capital Expenditures
|
|
15 - 30
|
|
30 - 45
|
Total Capital Expenditures
|
|
50 - 71
|
|
119 - 140
|
|
|
|
|
|
Power JV Investment
|
|
1
|
|
16
|
Total Investments
|
|
51 - 72
|
|
135 - 156
|
Operating and Corporate Costs
|
|
Q4 2025
|
|
|
|
Lease Operating Expenses ($ per Boe)
|
|
8.50 - 9.50
|
Production and Ad Valorem Taxes (% of revenue)
|
|
7.5% - 8.5%
|
Administrative Costs ($ per Boe)
|
|
2.75 - 3.25
|
Interest Expense ($ in millions)(2)
|
|
6 - 8
|
___________________
|
(1)
|
Accrual (activity-based) investing expenditures before acquisitions
|
(2)
|
Interest expense is net of interest rate derivative settlements
|
RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
(In thousands, except share amounts)
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$ 16,459
|
|
$ 13,124
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
41,080
|
|
44,411
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
2,378
|
|
1,592
|
Inventory
|
|
8,901
|
|
5,734
|
Current derivative assets
|
|
10,566
|
|
3,264
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
79,384
|
|
68,125
|
Oil and natural gas properties, net (successful efforts)
|
|
1,002,617
|
|
860,797
|
Other property and equipment, net
|
|
46,376
|
|
30,477
|
Non-current derivative assets
|
|
481
|
|
585
|
Equity method investment
|
|
37,294
|
|
22,811
|
Funds held in escrow
|
|
1,196
|
|
—
|
Other non-current assets, net
|
|
23,990
|
|
10,706
|
Total Assets
|
|
$ 1,191,338
|
|
$ 993,501
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$ 12,155
|
|
$ 13,937
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
30,829
|
|
33,918
|
Revenue payable
|
|
52,879
|
|
34,786
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
20,000
|
|
20,000
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
11,445
|
|
20,123
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
127,308
|
|
122,764
|
Non-current derivative liabilities
|
|
321
|
|
414
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
|
59,118
|
|
32,706
|
Long-term debt
|
|
347,042
|
|
249,494
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
85,918
|
|
76,547
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
5,134
|
|
961
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
624,841
|
|
482,886
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 240,000,000 shares authorized; 22,009,159
|
|
22
|
|
21
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
315,549
|
|
310,232
|
Retained earnings
|
|
250,926
|
|
200,362
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
566,497
|
|
510,615
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
$ 1,191,338
|
|
$ 993,501
|
|
|
|
|
|
RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil and natural gas sales, net
|
|
$ 106,852
|
|
$ 102,339
|
|
$ 294,703
|
|
$ 307,106
|
Contract services - related parties
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
380
|
Total Revenues
|
|
106,852
|
|
102,339
|
|
294,703
|
|
307,486
|
Costs and Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease operating expenses
|
|
26,874
|
|
18,532
|
|
64,085
|
|
51,793
|
Production and ad valorem taxes
|
|
8,278
|
|
7,002
|
|
21,074
|
|
21,407
|
Exploration costs
|
|
217
|
|
375
|
|
273
|
|
439
|
Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
|
27,214
|
|
20,722
|
|
65,915
|
|
55,971
|
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
1,214
|
|
—
|
Other impairments
|
|
—
|
|
30,158
|
|
—
|
|
30,158
|
General and administrative:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administrative costs
|
|
9,922
|
|
5,879
|
|
23,559
|
|
17,862
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
2,688
|
|
1,720
|
|
6,742
|
|
6,693
|
Cost of contract services - related parties
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
363
|
Transaction costs
|
|
2,797
|
|
473
|
|
4,723
|
|
1,143
|
Total Costs and Expenses
|
|
77,990
|
|
84,861
|
|
187,585
|
|
185,829
|
Income from Operations
|
|
28,862
|
|
17,478
|
|
107,118
|
|
121,657
|
Other Income (Expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
(9,606)
|
|
(8,789)
|
|
(23,438)
|
|
(26,713)
|
Gain on derivatives, net
|
|
1,920
|
|
24,217
|
|
14,790
|
|
6,781
|
Loss from equity method investment
|
|
(19)
|
|
(210)
|
|
(267)
|
|
(235)
|
Total Other Income (Expense)
|
|
(7,705)
|
|
15,218
|
|
(8,915)
|
|
(20,167)
|
Net Income from Operations before Income Taxes
|
|
21,157
|
|
32,696
|
|
98,203
|
|
101,490
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(4,817)
|
|
(7,033)
|
|
(22,760)
|
|
(23,521)
|
Net Income
|
|
$ 16,340
|
|
$ 25,663
|
|
$ 75,443
|
|
$ 77,969
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ 0.77
|
|
$ 1.22
|
|
$ 3.57
|
|
$ 3.79
|
Diluted
|
|
$ 0.77
|
|
$ 1.21
|
|
$ 3.56
|
|
$ 3.76
|
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
21,164
|
|
20,992
|
|
21,139
|
|
20,584
|
Diluted
|
|
21,263
|
|
21,209
|
|
21,178
|
|
20,764
|
RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 16,340
|
|
$ 25,663
|
|
$ 75,443
|
|
$ 77,969
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exploratory well costs and lease expirations
|
|
202
|
|
404
|
|
212
|
|
404
|
Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
|
27,214
|
|
20,722
|
|
65,915
|
|
55,971
|
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
1,214
|
|
—
|
Other impairments
|
|
—
|
|
30,158
|
|
—
|
|
30,158
|
Gain on derivatives, net
|
|
(1,920)
|
|
(24,217)
|
|
(14,790)
|
|
(6,781)
|
Settlements on derivative contracts
|
|
2,263
|
|
815
|
|
8,529
|
|
(910)
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount
|
|
1,197
|
|
1,343
|
|
3,570
|
|
3,975
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
2,688
|
|
1,720
|
|
6,742
|
|
6,693
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
|
6,331
|
|
3,659
|
|
9,371
|
|
8,732
|
Loss from equity method investment
|
|
19
|
|
210
|
|
267
|
|
235
|
Other
|
|
—
|
|
42
|
|
(8)
|
|
—
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
9,316
|
|
11,611
|
|
(8,794)
|
|
3,450
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
|
63,650
|
|
72,130
|
|
147,671
|
|
179,896
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions to oil and natural gas properties
|
|
(14,292)
|
|
(22,446)
|
|
(55,230)
|
|
(76,372)
|
Additions to midstream property and equipment
|
|
(14,134)
|
|
—
|
|
(20,428)
|
|
—
|
Additions to other property and equipment
|
|
(601)
|
|
(264)
|
|
(1,237)
|
|
(694)
|
Net assets acquired in business combination
|
|
(117,827)
|
|
—
|
|
(117,827)
|
|
—
|
Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties
|
|
(23)
|
|
(1,459)
|
|
(2,161)
|
|
(19,597)
|
Contributions to equity method investment
|
|
(8,500)
|
|
(1,500)
|
|
(14,750)
|
|
(16,662)
|
Funds held in escrow
|
|
13,005
|
|
—
|
|
(1,196)
|
|
—
|
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
(142,372)
|
|
(25,669)
|
|
(212,829)
|
|
(113,325)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred financing costs
|
|
(79)
|
|
(11)
|
|
(243)
|
|
(80)
|
Proceeds from Credit Facility
|
|
125,000
|
|
—
|
|
155,000
|
|
15,000
|
Repayments under Credit Facility
|
|
(29,000)
|
|
(30,000)
|
|
(45,000)
|
|
(70,000)
|
Repayments of Senior Notes
|
|
(5,000)
|
|
(5,000)
|
|
(15,000)
|
|
(15,000)
|
Payment of common share dividends
|
|
(8,719)
|
|
(8,132)
|
|
(24,840)
|
|
(22,839)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
25,415
|
Common stock repurchased for tax withholding
|
|
(1,047)
|
|
(906)
|
|
(1,424)
|
|
(1,064)
|
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing
|
|
81,155
|
|
(44,049)
|
|
68,493
|
|
(68,568)
|
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash
|
|
2,433
|
|
2,412
|
|
3,335
|
|
(1,997)
|
Cash, Beginning of Period
|
|
14,026
|
|
10,910
|
|
13,124
|
|
15,319
|
Cash, End of Period
|
|
$ 16,459
|
|
$ 13,322
|
|
$ 16,459
|
|
$ 13,322
DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS
The Company's oil and natural gas derivative contracts consisted of fixed price swaps, costless collars and basis swaps. The following table summarizes the open financial derivatives as of October 31, 2025, related to our future oil and natural gas production:
|
|
|
2025 (1)
|
|
2026
|
|
2027
|
|
|
Fourth
|
|
First
|
|
Second
|
|
Third
|
|
Fourth
|
|
First
|
|
Second
|
|
Third
|
|
Fourth
|
Oil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WTI Oil Swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (Bbl)
|
|
679,947
|
|
636,000
|
|
600,000
|
|
600,000
|
|
600,000
|
|
305,000
|
|
170,000
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average
|
|
$ 66.93
|
|
$ 61.98
|
|
$ 61.71
|
|
$ 60.99
|
|
$ 60.70
|
|
$ 61.07
|
|
$ 60.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WTI Oil Collars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (Bbl)
|
|
480,000
|
|
516,000
|
|
486,000
|
|
480,000
|
|
440,000
|
|
355,000
|
|
477,000
|
|
60,000
|
|
|
Weighted average
|
|
$ 63.10
|
|
$ 59.55
|
|
$ 57.78
|
|
$ 56.99
|
|
$ 56.39
|
|
$ 57.03
|
|
$ 55.31
|
|
$ 52.00
|
|
|
Weighted average
|
|
$ 77.07
|
|
$ 77.16
|
|
$ 73.54
|
|
$ 72.31
|
|
$ 68.61
|
|
$ 66.19
|
|
$ 68.35
|
|
$ 67.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural Gas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NYMEX Natural Gas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (MMBtu)
|
|
965,000
|
|
1,005,000
|
|
450,000
|
|
300,000
|
|
500,000
|
|
600,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average
|
|
$ 3.74
|
|
$ 3.97
|
|
$ 3.64
|
|
$ 3.59
|
|
$ 4.07
|
|
$ 4.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NYMEX Natural Gas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (MMBtu)
|
|
400,000
|
|
225,000
|
|
900,000
|
|
900,000
|
|
600,000
|
|
450,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average
($/MMBtu)
|
|
$ 3.30
|
|
$ 3.67
|
|
$ 3.05
|
|
$ 3.05
|
|
$ 3.43
|
|
$ 3.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average
($/MMBtu)
|
|
$ 4.00
|
|
$ 4.30
|
|
$ 3.74
|
|
$ 3.74
|
|
$ 4.79
|
|
$ 5.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Waha Basis Swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (MMBtu)
|
|
450,000
|
|
450,000
|
|
450,000
|
|
450,000
|
|
600,000
|
|
1,350,000
|
|
675,000
|
|
675,000
|
|
675,000
|
Weighted average
|
|
$ (2.07)
|
|
$ (2.01)
|
|
$ (2.26)
|
|
$ (2.26)
|
|
$ (1.31)
|
|
$ (0.87)
|
|
$ (0.74)
|
|
$ (0.74)
|
|
$ (0.74)
|
___________________
|
(1)
|
Q4 2025 derivative positions shown include 2025 contracts, some of which have settled as of October 31, 2025.
Interest Rate Contracts
The following table summarizes the open interest rate derivative positions as of October 31, 2025:
|
Open Coverage Period
|
|
Position
|
|
Notional Amount
|
|
Fixed Rate
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
October 2025 - April 2026
|
|
Long
|
|
$ 30,000
|
|
3.18 %
|
October 2025 - April 2026
|
|
Long
|
|
$ 50,000
|
|
3.04 %
|
October 2026 - April 2027
|
|
Long
|
|
$ 45,000
|
|
3.90 %
