Riley Permian to Participate in Fireside Chat with Water Tower Research

Oct 11, 2022, 10:35 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company") announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat with Jeff Robertson of Water Tower Research on October 12th at 11:00am ET. The discussion will focus on Riley Permian's business strategy, priorities and opportunities, among other topics.  

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information please visit www.rileypermian.com.

