RIM logistics Acquires New Space in Los Angeles Market

ROSELLE, Ill., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RIM logistics, Ltd., a leading provider of global freight forwarding and third party logistics services, announced the acquisition of a new facility in the Los Angeles market.

We are pleased to announce our new 315,000 square feet facility in Santa Fe Springs, California. The facility will host our Los Angeles Forwarding, Warehouse, and Distribution operations under one roof. The facility, currently under construction, will be a state-of-the-art cross-dock facility, equipped with 40' ceilings and 68 doors.

This facility represents the next wave of forwarding and logistics. Combining throughput philosophies in a cross-dock and forwarding product, coupled with storage capacity in a narrow and vertical environment, we feel we will be able to combine what the industry has done with what the industry will do into one operational viewpoint.

RIM will take possession of the warehouse portion of the facility, roughly 305,000 square feet, around May 1, 2018, with the office being fully transitioned and functional by July 1, 2018.

About RIM logistics: Founded in 1997, RIM logistics has been a leader in the logistics space, putting best practices to work for our customers. The company has a strategic global presence and more than 300 employees specializing in air and ocean domestic and international freight forwarding, warehousing and distribution, domestic operations, project management, customs brokerage, cargo insurance, consolidation, cross trade and compliance consulting. www.rimlogistics.com

