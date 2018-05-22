RIM logistics, ltd. Joins the Blockchain in Transportation Alliance (BiTA)

ROSELLE, Ill., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RIM logistics, ltd., a leading provider of global freight forwarding and third-party logistics services, announced it has joined the Blockchain in Transportation Alliance (BiTA), a consortium of the foremost leaders in the transportation industry forging a path towards industry standards in blockchain use.

"Blockchain technology has the potential to fundamentally change the way global trade operates," said Mike Powell, Vice President Technology Solutions for RIM logistics. "Partnering with BiTA, RIM joins other industry leaders in developing standards for the digitalization of the supply chain."

RIM logistics will be attending the BiTA spring symposium, Transparency18, May 21-23 in Atlanta, GA. Transparency18 is focused on the launch of standards development, thought leadership and informational sessions about blockchain technology and implementation.

About BiTA: Founded in August of 2017, BiTA promotes the development and adoption of blockchain applications in the trucking, transportation and logistics industries, including establishing industry-wide standards. Members include truckload, LTL, and parcel carriers, as well as shippers, tech startups and incumbents, insurance companies, law firms, and other industry participants who have an interest in integrating blockchain technology into their organizations. Visit BiTA at www.bita.studio.

About RIM logistics: Founded in 1997, RIM logistics has been a leader in the logistics space, putting best practices to work for our customers. The company has a strategic global presence and more than 300 employees specializing in air and ocean domestic and international freight forwarding, warehousing and distribution, domestic operations, project management, customs brokerage, cargo insurance, consolidation, cross trade and compliance consulting. www.rimlogistics.com

