RIMAN Officially Launches in London, Setting the Stage for European Market Growth

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RIMAN, the premium K-Beauty and wellness brand, has officially made its European début with the "RIMAN UK Grand Opening" event held at Novotel London West on October 19, 2025. More than 1,200 attendees gathered to celebrate RIMAN's expansion into the European market.

The event showcased RIMAN's brand philosophy, core product lines, and strategic roadmap for Europe, alongside interactive leadership and business sessions.

Formulated with heritage Korean ingredients such as RIMAN's patented plant, Giant BYoungPool™, and Jeju Lava Energy Water, RIMAN's products combine nature and science through advanced formulation technologies and a sustainability-focused vision.

"RIMAN is more than a beauty brand - it embodies a new model of K-Beauty delivering authenticity, innovation, and visible results," noted one local representative.

Ahead of the launch, RIMAN officially opened its House of RIMAN office in London on October 17, welcoming over 150 international and local leaders to mark the establishment of its first European business center.

The following day, the Momentum System Training united distributors from across Europe for in-depth sessions on RIMAN's business philosophy, operational principles, and growth vision, including announcements of planned market entries into Ireland, Italy, and Spain in 2026.

"The UK launch marks a pivotal milestone in RIMAN's European expansion and establishes a strategic base for our global growth," said Youngsu Hwang, Chief Sales Officer at RIMAN. "We remain committed to continuous innovation and collaboration, adapting to local cultures and market needs as we advance toward becoming the leading K-Beauty brand in the world."

The success of the London debut reaffirms RIMAN's mission to redefine global perceptions of Korean beauty through sustainability, transparency, and uncompromising quality, positioning the brand for accelerated growth across Europe.

For more information, visit www.riman.com.

About RIMAN

Founded in 2018 in South Korea, RIMAN is a global beauty and wellness direct-selling company redefining K-Beauty through heritage ingredients from Jeju Island and cutting-edge innovation. At its Jeju Smart Farm, RIMAN manages every step from raw material cultivation to product development, including its signature ingredient, Giant BYoungPool™- an advanced Centella Asiatica cultivar granted 20-year Plant Variety Protection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in September 2025 and by the Korea Forest Service in July 2022.

Guided by its philosophy to deliver a difference people love, RIMAN creates innovative, trustworthy skincare and wellness solutions that empower individuals around the world to experience their most radiant selves.

