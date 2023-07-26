Rimes joins the United Nations Global Compact Initiative

Part of their ongoing commitment to sustainable development

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rimes is pleased to announce that they have joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative (UNGC) — a voluntary leadership platform for developing, implementing, and disclosing responsible business practices. Following this announcement, Rimes is now part of a growing group of thousands of companies globally committed to taking responsible business action to create the world we all want.

The UN Global Compact calls companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles. These ten principles are in the areas of human rights human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and taking action to support UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries and more than 69 Local Networks.

François Guyeux, Chief People Officer at Rimes comments, "We are incredibly proud to be joining the world's largest sustainability network and are fully committed to operating in line with their ten pillars of success. ESG is our north star, and we are taking calculated action with a comprehensive strategy underpinned by clear medium- and long-term science-based targets. We are making ESG core to who we are as a business and how we serve our employees, clients, and communities. Joining UNGC enables us to benefit from a wealth of training and documentation. Still, most importantly, it ensures that we are measuring ourselves against a recognized industry standard and not just jumping on the ESG bandwagon."

Brad Hunt, CEO at Rimes concludes, "Creating a sustainable business which treats its employees, clients and partners with integrity and respect is non-negotiable and a subject which I and my management team passionately support. Being part of the UNGC program is essential to our growth strategy, as we aim to attract and retain the smartest people available globally. I believe this a key step in making that a reality."

Rimes is an enterprise data management partner to the global investment community. Driven by our passion for solving the most complex data problems, we provide our clients with investment intelligence that powers more than 50 trillion in AUM annually. The world's leading institutional investors, asset managers and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology. Headquartered in New York and London, Rimes services its global clients through offices in Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific.

