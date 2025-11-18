Rimes Partners with Databricks to Deliver Managed Data Services

Partnership expands access to Rimes' governed investment data through Databricks' Delta Sharing protocol, accelerating AI-ready data delivery for financial institutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rimes , a leading provider of enterprise data management and investment intelligence solutions to the global investment community, today announced a partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, to make Rimes Managed Data Services available natively on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. The partnership leverages Delta Sharing, the open-source protocol for secure data exchange, enabling financial institutions to access and integrate Rimes' trusted, governed data directly within their Databricks environments.

Through this partnership, Rimes customers will be able to connect to their structured datasets without replication, reducing latency and accelerating access to high-quality, AI-ready data. The combination of Rimes' deep domain expertise in investment data and Databricks' open, unified platform and flagship AI products, such as Agent Bricks, will improve financial institutions' ability to optimize analytics, automate workflows, and drive new levels of data intelligence with operational efficiency.

"Rimes has built a reputation for delivering the highest quality managed data and data governance capabilities," said Vijay Mayadas, President and Chief Executive Officer at Rimes. "Through our exciting partnership with Databricks, we're extending that capability to enable clients to accelerate their time to insight and unlock the full potential of their investment data."

"Enterprises are looking for ways to scale high-quality, trusted AI apps and agents on their own data," said Dael Williamson, Field CTO, EMEA, Databricks. "By making Rimes' Managed Data Services available via Delta Sharing, financial institutions can now access clean, curated, and timely investment data directly within their Databricks workspaces, simplifying collaboration and powering their analytics and AI workloads."

Since the Five Arrows investment in 2024, this partnership represents the first phase in Rimes' broader strategy to enable seamless, interoperable data experiences across the financial ecosystem. In the future, Rimes will expand availability to additional datasets and explore enhanced AI and analytics use cases – delivering a unified data layer that connects trusted, explainable data to the next generation of intelligent workflows.

About Rimes

Rimes provides transformative enterprise data management and investment intelligence solutions to the global investment community. Driven by a passion for solving complex data challenges, we provide our clients with investment intelligence that powers more than US$ 75 trillion in AUM annually. The world's leading institutional investors, asset managers, and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology. For more information, please visit www.rimes.com .

