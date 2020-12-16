Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. Acquires Applied Safety and Ergonomics

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. ("Rimkus"), a worldwide provider of forensic engineering and technical consulting services, announced the strategic acquisition of Applied Safety and Ergonomics ("ASE"). The acquisition aligns with Rimkus' growth strategy in expanding the company's reach and services across the United States.

"This acquisition is consistent with Rimkus' overall strategy and objective to grow our strategic practice areas as well as expand our core service lines. We could not be more excited about what this partnership means for the employees and clients of both companies. Applied Safety and Ergonomics is an established Human Factors consulting company with an entrepreneurial spirit and an excellent reputation for professional expertise and customer service across all its service lines," said Curtis Brown, Chairman and Executive Director, Rimkus Consulting Group Inc.

"The Applied Safety and Ergonomics team are leaders in Human Factors consulting providing product safety and warnings consulting, forensic and litigation support services, research and testing, usability studies, time and motion studies and accident investigations. Combined, our Human Factor's team shares a deep commitment to bring value to our clients by providing unsurpassed consulting services. This acquisition significantly expands the geographic reach of our Human Factors practice and service offerings in the United States," said Robert Kocher, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rimkus Consulting Group.

"We're honored to join the Rimkus family and to work alongside their team of seasoned and established experts. Our two companies are aligned in our shared vision of being a global leader in engineering and consulting. Together, we will continue to provide and expand our professional expertise and customer service to our valued clients," said Paul Frantz and Tim Rhoades, Co-Founders, Applied Safety and Ergonomics.

About Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc.

Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. is a worldwide provider of forensic consulting and technical services to insurance companies, law firms, corporations and government agencies. Rimkus assists clients in the responsive and timely resolution of claims and disputes, as well as restoration design services, facilities risk assessments, and due diligence property condition assessments. For more than 35 years, the company's team of professional engineers, architects, scientists, and technical specialists has been recognized for its commitment to service excellence by local, national, and international business communities. Rimkus operates more than 85 offices across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom with a consulting network of more than 650 experts. For more information, visit www.rimkus.com.

About Applied Safety and Ergonomics

Co-founded by Tim Rhoades and Paul Frantz, Applied Safety + Ergonomics has become one of the leading Human Factors consulting firms specializing forensic investigations and litigation support, product safety and warnings consulting, time and motion studies, usability evaluation and testing, historic research and analysis and time studies. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, ASE has three regional offices servicing their clients. For more information, visit www.appliedsafety.com.

