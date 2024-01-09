Rimo, the AI Article Generator, Begins Offering its beta version in the United States and Makes Debut at CES 2024.

-  "Talk Today, Publish Tomorrow."  AI's article revolution -

TOKYO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rimo LLC will begin offering the beta version of its AI automated article generation tool Rimo in the United States. This service will be introduced at the world's largest technology expo, "CES 2024," held in Las Vegas, USA, from January 9 (Tuesday) to 12 (Friday). Rimo was developed with the concept of "Talk Today, Publish Tomorrow," aiming at coexistence with AI.

To try the beta version of the AI article generation tool Rimo, please access 

https://rimo.app/about/ai-editor.

The Beta Version is available for a free and unlimited trial throughout January 2024.

Exhibition Overview

Duration: January 9 (Tuesday) to 12 (Friday), 2024 (US time)
Location: Las Vegas, USA
Exhibition Area: Venetian 1F Eureka Park Japan tech
Exhibition Space: 270m²
Official Website of CES 2024: https://www.ces.tech/

About Rimo

Rimo is an AI editor that creates articles from audio. "Rimo" consists of two functions: "Rimo AI Editor," where AI helps a writer to compose articles based on interview audio sources, and "Rimo AI Interviewer," where AI itself constructs questions with an interviewee and conducts interviews. Let's create a world with Rimo where it's not just AI creating content, but humans and AI together producing great content.

Please check the demonstration video.

https://youtu.be/O2mOb-mwIJ0

Aimed at Coexistence with AI: "Talk Today, Publish Tomorrow"
As AI rapidly advances in autonomously generating articles, its efficiency in producing content swiftly is undeniable. However, relying solely on AI for article creation may lead to a proliferation of uniform and less insightful content devoid of unique information sources.

In response to this concern, Rimo pursues a different path, aiming for a symbiotic relationship with AI. Rather than fully entrusting everything to AI, we've developed a service that streamlines article generation by enhancing the efficiency of AI through human-narrated information.

While AI can generate articles instantly ("Talk Today, Publish Today"), our approach, "Talk Today, Publish Tomorrow," intentionally retains human involvement. This ensures the creation of distinctive, high-quality articles that combine the efficiency of AI with human insights.

About Rimo LCC.

Rimo LLC

  • Establishment Date: October 1, 2019
  • Capital: JPY 3 million
  • CEO: Naoshi Aikawa
  • Location: 18th Floor, Ebisu Garden Place Tower, 4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan
  • Website: https://rimo.app

Naoshi Aikawa

Founder and Engineer at Rimo LLC. After graduating from university, he joined Google, where he was involved in the development of search systems. Later, he joined Wantedly as a development team member and served as the development leader for the Wantedly People app. In October 2019, he founded Rimo LLC.

