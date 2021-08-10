RimRiser Bolt-adjusted Manhole Leveling Solutions Are Now Available Nationwide

"Ensuring that manholes, catch basins, and handholes located in roads and other paved surfaces are flush with the surrounding pavement is essential for long-term pavement durability, driver satisfaction, and reduced vehicle wear-and-tear," said John Hickey, executive director of the Asphalt Paving Association of Oregon. "To the extent new technologies like RimRiser can provide a simple, cost-effective and precise way to improve or ensure flushness, the pavement around utility access points will last longer, which will save money in the long run."

Leveling of manholes and other surface-level infrastructure can be a time-consuming process that requires multiple people and often relies on outdated, unsafe and imprecise methods like using pry bars and shims that often break down over time. RimRiser solutions use a patented four-bolt system that allows a single crew member to precisely level the riser to the specified grade using a standard 5/8-inch nut driver. This makes it easy to set it right the first time and to adjust on the fly if needed.

RimRiser is safer to install than traditional methods because it eliminates hazards from lifting with prybars, overhead machines or slings and prevents accidental drops on hands or fingers. RimRiser's patented bolts are small enough to fit in a pocket, making them easy to store and carry. And because RimRiser-ready castings all utilize the same bolt adjustable system, there's no need to order special sizes in advance or worry about having the right sized shims or adjustable rings on the truck.

"We used to use bricks, wedges or wood shims, but it took a lot more time to set manholes to grade, and in time the bricks and shims would either break down or rot out and the manholes would typically sink," said David Coffey, crew leader, wastewater for the City of Vancouver, Washington. "With RimRiser, I like how quick and easy it is to set to grade simply using a power tool to set it into place. And when we grout the inside, it seals with the sturdy bolts in place, providing a strong base for the castings to sit on."

RimRiser solutions for municipal castings and precast tops are efficient, rugged and designed for the success of all stakeholders in the construction process – making precision leveling as easy as turning a screw. For more information about RimRiser products and to see RimRiser in action, visit www.RimRiser.com.

About RimRiser

RimRiser™ is revolutionizing the way surface grade infrastructure is installed, replacing the inefficient, century-old methods still used today. After more than thirty years working in the field as a contractor, developer and craftsman, RimRiser CEO Aaron Barr knew there had to be a better way to set utilities to finished grade. Working with his highly skilled design team, Barr developed and perfected the RimRiser bolt-adjusted technology that is now being approved for use in projects nationwide. RimRiser-ready cast iron frames/rings and precast concrete tops/lids provide a faster, simpler, safer and more accurate way to precisely level civil infrastructure in paved surfaces. Visit www.RimRiser.com or call 360-833-2277.

