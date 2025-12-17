RINA Wireless Selects ClearSky Technologies to Power All A2P Messaging Traffic

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSky Technologies, LLC announced today that RINA Wireless has chosen ClearSky as its partner to deliver and manage all application to person (A2P) messaging across its network. This decision centralizes RINA's A2P traffic on ClearSky's iCODE platform, providing a single, secure, and fully verified channel for enterprise messaging.

By routing all A2P traffic through ClearSky, RINA Wireless gains stronger control of inbound and outbound enterprise messages, improved visibility into campaign activity, and enhanced protection against fraud and unauthorized use cases. ClearSky will provide full campaign verification, routing, and delivery across Short Code, 10DLC, Toll Free, and MMS.

"RINA came to ClearSky for a unified solution, moving all A2P traffic to the iCODE A2P Platform" said Ron Willett, VP and General Manager at ClearSky Technologies. "By consolidating this traffic under one platform, RINA gains deeper control, better transparency, and a more reliable path for enterprise messaging than they had previously."

"Working with ClearSky allows us to simplify and strengthen how A2P traffic is handled across our network," said Miles Potter, Network Engineer at RINA Wireless. "ClearSky brings proven experience, trusted relationships with aggregators, and a platform that gives us the visibility we need. This partnership is an important step in improving both our internal operations and the messaging experience for our subscribers."

The partnership enhances RINA Wireless' ability to support enterprise communications by giving the carrier a streamlined A2P framework backed by ClearSky's verification engine, reporting ecosystem, and long-standing connections within the messaging industry.

About Rural Independent Network Alliance (RINA)

RINA is a premier provider of wireless telecommunications services, offering a wide range of solutions designed to optimize network performance and expand connectivity for rural wireless providers. Headquartered in Roosevelt, Utah, RINA serves customers throughout North America with a focus on reliability, innovation, and customer service. For more information, visit rinawireless.com.

About ClearSky Technologies

ClearSky Technologies, headquartered in Orlando, FL, empowers wireless operators and OTT providers to turn messaging into revenue, block fraud at the source, and deploy future-ready solutions without disrupting their networks. With over 20 years in the telecom industry, ClearSky delivers trusted products with an emphasis on security and ease of deployment through its industry-leading revenue share model. For more information, visit www.csky.com .

SOURCE ClearSky Technologies, Inc