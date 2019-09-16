RINA Wireless selects Ericsson to bring 5G to rural America

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rural Independent Network Alliance (RINA Wireless), a cooperative, peer-to-peer association of independent Communication Service Providers (CSPs), announced it has expanded its partnership with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to bring Ericsson Cloud Packet Core for 5G to their network.

Under the agreement, Ericsson will evolve RINA Wireless' core network for existing services and introduce 5G networks quickly and effectively to its infrastructure. The capabilities will be in addition to their existing 4G Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and Radio Access Network (RAN) infrastructure, already delivered by Ericsson.

Dennie Mecham, Chief Operations Officer for RINA Wireless, says: "RINA Wireless provides quality network switching, hosting services and the latest technology to our members in a prompt and complete manner. With the advancement of 5G in the marketplace, RINA has decided to be a leader in technology by continuing our partnership with Ericsson and introducing 5G EPC to our network."

The partnership also advances RINA Wireless's competitive capabilities, bringing 5G to end users as early as 5G devices are commercially available and ensuring customers in rural areas supported by RINA Wireless get access to the latest technology innovations.

Rob Johnson, Head of Customer Unit Regional Carriers for Ericsson North America, says: "We're thrilled to expand our partnership with RINA Wireless to deliver best-in-class network technology to its customers, and further advance the availability of 5G connectivity to end users in rural communities. Now RINA Wireless end users in states like Utah, Alaska, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and Oregon will have access to 5G as soon as they pick up a 5G device."

NOTES TO EDITORS

Find out more about Ericsson 5G .

Find out more about Ericsson's 5G partnerships .

Find out more about Ericsson 5G use case trials .

Find out more about Ericsson Spectrum Sharing.

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US:

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

www.youtube.com/ericsson

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

MORE INFORMATION AT:

News Center

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Jannie Tong

jannie.tong@ericsson.com

+1-214-415-0815

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT RINA WIRELESS

RINA Wireless is an LLC company that hosts multiple carriers/operators for many of their wireless needs in several states. RINA Wireless is owned and operated by carriers for carriers, much like a cooperative, to keep switching/core costs affordable for rural and regional carriers. RINA Wireless has been hosting carriers since 2005 and has a team of professionals to handle any needs that wireless carriers may have. RINA Wireless can provide your IMS, VoLTE, VoWiFi, CBRS, LTE and now 5G services making any companies wireless deployments much easier and affordable.

SOURCE Ericsson

Related Links

http://www.ericsson.com

