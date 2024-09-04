Rinchem Achieves Science-Based Targets Approval, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainability

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinchem Company, LLC, a global leader in chemical management solutions, is proud to announce the approval of its science-based targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This significant milestone marks a crucial step in Rinchem's ongoing journey toward sustainability and underscores the company's commitment to reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in alignment with the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Rinchem's Approved Science-Based Targets:

Rinchem commits to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 54.6% by 2033 from a 2022 base year. This ambitious target reflects a significant reduction in emissions from Rinchem's operations, including energy use and transportation.

The company is also committed to reducing absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from upstream transportation and distribution by 32.5% within the same timeframe. This acknowledges the impact of Rinchem's supply chain and demonstrates its commitment to working with partners to achieve sustainability goals throughout the value chain.

Overall Net-Zero Target:

In line with its commitment to long-term sustainability, Rinchem also reaffirms its commitment to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2050. While these long-term targets are still under development, achieving SBTi approval for its near-term targets is a critical first step in this journey. These science-based targets demonstrate Rinchem's proactive approach to addressing climate change and its leadership in environmental responsibility within the chemical management industry.

"We are honored to have our near-term targets officially approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, as it reflects our deep commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices," said Melody Moore, Rinchem's Director of Quality and EH&S. "These ambitious targets are not just about reducing our environmental impact—they are about leading our industry toward a more sustainable future."

Rinchem's Strategic Approach to Sustainability

Rinchem's participation in the SBTi is a key element of its broader sustainability strategy, which integrates environmental stewardship into every aspect of its operations. The company's approved near-term targets will drive significant reductions in GHG emissions across its global operations, particularly in energy-intensive areas such as transportation and distribution.

"We recognize that the chemical management industry has a crucial role to play in addressing climate change, and we are committed to leading by example," said Lorena Hutton, CAO of Rinchem. "These targets challenge us to innovate and collaborate with our partners to achieve meaningful results."

Steps Toward Science-Based Net-Zero Targets

Rinchem is also taking the first steps towards developing a science-based net-zero strategy. The company is actively working to establish long-term targets aligned with the SBTi's net-zero criteria, which will further solidify its commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2050. While these long-term targets are in development, Rinchem's current focus remains on meeting its near-term science-based targets as part of its ongoing efforts to contribute to a more sustainable future.

Supporting Customers and Enhancing Resilience

Rinchem's science-based targets are designed to meet regulatory requirements while also supporting its customers' sustainability goals. As industries such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and solar continue to prioritize environmental responsibility, Rinchem's leadership in sustainability strengthens its position as a trusted partner. "By reducing our emissions, we are directly supporting our customers in achieving their own sustainability objectives," said Hutton.

Comprehensive Sustainability Initiatives

In addition to its SBTi-approved targets, Rinchem's sustainability strategy includes several key initiatives aimed at further reducing its environmental footprint:

Energy Efficiency Improvements: Implementing energy-saving technologies and practices to reduce energy consumption across operations.

Renewable Energy: Researching the use of renewable energy sources to power Rinchem's facilities and operations.

Waste Reduction and Recycling: Implementing programs to minimize waste and maximize recycling efforts throughout the company's supply chain.

By achieving SBTi approval for its near-term targets, Rinchem joins a growing number of companies that are taking bold steps to address climate change. This milestone reinforces Rinchem's position as a leader in the specialty chemicals industry and demonstrates its unwavering commitment to creating a sustainable future.

About Rinchem

Rinchem Company, LLC, headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the largest network of chemical and gas distribution centers globally, with over four billion pounds of chemicals and gases safely managed annually. Rinchem sets the standard in creating and managing safe and efficient supply chains for high-purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. With four decades of expertise, industry thought leadership, and logistics transparency, Rinchem provides the most reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for its customers. The primary industries that Rinchem serves include pharmaceuticals, biotech, semiconductors, and solar. For more information, visit Rinchem.com and follow Rinchem on Facebook or LinkedIn.

