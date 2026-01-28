Rinchem Announces Combination with Dupré

Combined organization to receive $100 million in new money financing commitments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinchem Company, LLC ("Rinchem"), a specialty warehousing and logistics company with a global network of chemical and gas logistics capabilities, today announced a combination with Dupré Logistics, L.L.C. ("Dupré"), a regional leader in transportation and logistics solutions for the chemical supply chain.

Through this transaction, Rinchem will complement its existing capabilities with Dupré's distribution and strategic capacity brokerage services. Rinchem will continue to manage critical cold-chain infrastructure, including high purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. Headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, Dupré maintains a fleet of more than 550 trucks and 700 professional drivers, and is partnered with more than 16,000 preferred carriers across the United States.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Dupré team to expand our logistics capabilities," said Chris Easter, Chief Executive Officer of Rinchem. "Rinchem and Dupré are highly complementary businesses that also share common values, including a focus on safety and doing right by our employees. Together, we can deliver even more value for our respective customers through our expanded toolkits. I firmly believe that this combination will bring both businesses to the next level."

Reggie Dupré, Founder of Dupré, said, "Rinchem is a very well-respected player in the transportation and logistics industry, as their warehouses and shipping capabilities make up the largest network of chemical and gas distribution centers in the world. We are looking forward to collaborating closely with the Rinchem team and leveraging their strong market position to grow the Dupré business."

In conjunction with the combination, Rinchem also announced that it has entered into a new money financing transaction with its lenders (together with the combination, the "Transaction"). Per the terms of the financing transaction, a substantial majority of Rinchem's lenders will, among other things, invest approximately $100 million and exchange up to approximately $300 million of their existing term loans for new term loans with maturities extended by 2 years to 2031. In addition, 100% of Rinchem's revolving lenders agreed to, among other things, extend the maturity of Rinchem's $35 million revolving credit facility for over 3 years to 2030, further strengthening Rinchem's liquidity position.

Chris Easter added, "We are grateful for the ongoing support of Stonepeak and our lenders. With reduced leverage, increased liquidity, and no near-term maturities, we and Dupré are poised to achieve our strategic growth objectives as a combined organization."

Financial terms were not disclosed. Following the completion of the transaction, Rinchem and Dupré will each maintain their respective headquarters, brands, and leadership teams.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as Rinchem's legal advisor and Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. served as its financial advisor.

About Rinchem

Rinchem Company, LLC, headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the largest network of chemical and gas distribution centers globally, with over four billion pounds of chemicals and gases safely managed annually. Rinchem sets the standard in creating and managing safe and efficient supply chains for high-purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. With five decades of expertise, industry thought leadership, and logistics transparency, Rinchem provides the most reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for its customers. The primary industries that Rinchem serves include pharmaceuticals, biotech, semiconductors, and solar. For more information, visit Rinchem.com and follow Rinchem on LinkedIn.

About Dupré

Dupré is a privately held transportation company that provides innovative logistics solutions through its three distinct business divisions: Energy Distribution Services, Site and Private Fleet Services, and Strategic Capacity Services. With extensive coverage on the Gulf Coast and widespread coverage across North America, Dupré has been nationally recognized for its commitment to safety, and for its unique business model, which combines company-owned assets and an extensively vetted carrier network. The company was founded in Louisiana in 1980 for transporting fuel. Today, Dupré brings customers customized logistics solutions for anything from chemicals and industrial gases to perishables, delivering on its promise to be "Always forward thinking." Learn more at www.DupreLogistics.com.

