Rinchem Announces Opening of Custom Hazmat Warehouse in Cornelius, Oregon

News provided by

Rinchem

07 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

CORNELIUS, Ore., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinchem Company, a global leader in chemical and gas distribution, is excited to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art custom hazmat warehouse in Cornelius, Oregon. With a focus on safety and efficiency, Rinchem is expanding its network of chemical storage facilities to meet the growing demands of the industry.

"We are thrilled to open our latest custom dangerous goods warehouse in Cornelius as it marks a significant milestone in Rinchem's commitment to providing top-notch supply chain solutions," said Matt Jensen, Vice President of Global Warehousing. "This strategic location allows us to provide unparalleled support to chemical and semiconductor manufacturers in the region. With our extensive experience and commitment to excellence, we are well positioned to meet the unique needs of our customers."

The Cornelius warehouse boasts impressive specifications, including:

  • Spanning just over 10 acres, the facility provides a spacious environment for efficient operations.
  • Warehouse space is approximately 72,000 sq. ft.
  • With a capacity for 10,450 pallets, the warehouse offers ample storage space to accommodate a wide range of chemical products and temperature ranges.
  • Featuring a 59,154 sq. ft. ISO yard with 238 ISO spaces, the warehouse ensures proper segregation and handling of hazardous materials, further enhancing the warehouse's capacity.

Rinchem's Cornelius warehouse is designed to meet the highest safety standards and comply with all regulatory requirements. The company's commitment to excellence and expertise in managing complex supply chains positions Rinchem as a trusted partner for chemical and semiconductor manufacturers.

About Rinchem:

Rinchem is the largest network of chemical and gas distribution centers globally with over 4 billion pounds of chemicals and gases safely handled annually. They set the standard in creating and managing safe and efficient supply chains for high purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. Rinchem applies four decades of expertise, industry thought leadership, and logistics transparency in order to provide the most reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for its customers. The primary industries that Rinchem serves include pharmaceutical, biotech, semiconductor and aerospace. For more information, visit Rinchem.com and follow Rinchem on Facebook or LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Drew Peterson
Rinchem Director of Marketing
& Customer Experience
(505) 345-3655

SOURCE Rinchem

Also from this source

Rinchem Appoints Christopher Easter as Chief Executive Officer

Rinchem Improves Safety Using OneTrack.AI Technology

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.