Rincon Expands Natural and Cultural Resources Leadership Team With Four Key Hires

VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rincon Consultants, Inc. is pleased to announce the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of Alyssa Newcomb, Ken Victorino, Nichole Jordan, and Sherri Miller to the firm's Natural and Cultural Resources service line. With a combination of 75 years' experience, this team will help to further build the natural and cultural resources practice throughout California.

Welcome, Alyssa, Ken, Nichole, and Sherri to the Natural and Cultural Resources leadership team!

Ms. Newcomb joins the firm's Los Angeles Office as a Supervising Archaeologist/Project Manager and will help to grow and lead our cultural resources practice in the utility market for southern California. Alyssa brings 11 years of experience in archaeology, including both cultural resource management and academic projects throughout Southern California. Her technical skills include archaeological survey, excavation, and site testing and has extensive experience with a total station digital mapping unit and hand-held Trimble GPS units, including office-based data manipulation.

Mr. Victorino joins the firm's Ventura Office as a Supervising Archaeologist and Senior Principal Investigator helping to enhance our QA/QC processes and bolster senior leadership capacity to our cultural resource practice. Ken brings 24 years' professional experience in cultural resources management and extensive experience in all aspects of fieldwork, laboratory analysis, and report preparation. He has been an author, project manager, field supervisor, and laboratory supervisor for Phase 1 archaeological surveys, extended Phase 1 testing programs, Phase 2 significance evaluations, Phase 3 data recovery mitigation programs, and archaeological monitoring at prehistoric and historic archaeological sites in coastal, foothill, and desert regions of southern and central California; on San Clemente Island; and in northwestern Arizona.

Ms. Jordan joins the firm's Sacramento Office as a Cultural Resources Director and will be helping us grow our presence in northern California. As a registered professional archaeologist, Nichole has over 16 years of experience in cultural resources management including project management, Native American consultation, archival research, laboratory analysis, collections management, and GIS applications. She has vast project experience across sectors, including transportation, utilities, government, land development, habitat restoration, mining, and parks and recreation.

Ms. Miller joins the firm's Sacramento Office as Principal for our Natural Resources service line and has a focus on leading our biological resources and regulatory services in northern California. Sherri brings 26 years' professional experience as an environmental planner and is specialized in CEQA/NEPA environmental documentation and compliance, and wetlands and endangered species permitting. She has extensive experience managing large-scale projects for public and private clients, including flood control, water and wastewater utilities, transportation, master-planned communities, and conservation planning projects. Combining expertise in environmental documentation, biological resources, and regulatory permitting, Sherri's in-depth understanding of how environmental regulations interrelate helps clients prepare a strategic approach to permitting and documentation for greater project advancement and cost-effectiveness.

"The skillsets, project experience, and leadership of Alyssa, Ken, Nichole, and Sherri will help strengthen our established Natural and Cultural Resources team to continue providing expert services to our clients and projects throughout California," said John Dreher, President and CEO. "It is exciting to be able to expand the Natural and Cultural Resources leadership team and we look forward to the clients and projects to come."

About Rincon Consultants, Inc. Rincon Consultants, Inc. is an environmental science, planning, and engineering consulting firm with 13 offices throughout California. Founded in 1994, the firm has emerged as a statewide leader in environmental sciences, urban planning, biological resources, cultural resources, water resources, sustainability services, soil and groundwater assessment, and remediation. Rincon's wide breadth of expertise and qualifications are mirrored by the diversity of projects they manage, serving both public and private entities.

Detailed information about Rincon Consultants, Inc. is available at rinconconsultants.com. Please also connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Contact:

Steven Hongola

Rincon Consultants, Inc.

805 644 4455 EXT 41

[email protected]

Related Images

rincons-natural-and-cultural.png

Rincon's Natural and Cultural Resources Leadership Expansion

Welcome, Alyssa, Ken, Nichole, and Sherri to the Natural and Cultural Resources leadership team!

SOURCE Rincon Consultants, Inc.