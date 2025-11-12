RIND Snacks Goes Beyond the Bar with New Raspberry Almond Granola Squares -- Launching Exclusively at Sam's Club Nationwide

Nov 12, 2025

Fruit-forward, protein-packed snack squares deliver bright raspberry flavor and craveable crunch in bold new take on fruitful snacking

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RIND Snacks, a leader in sustainable, fruit-forward snacking, today announced the launch of its newest innovation: RIND Granola Squares, debuting exclusively at Sam's Club locations nationwide.

The new Raspberry Almond Granola Squares mark RIND's bold entrance into the functional granola category — a first for the brand since its acquisition of award-winning granola producer Small Batch Organics in 2023.

RIND Raspberry Almond Granola Squares
Each snackable square blends whole fruit, hearty oats, crunchy nuts and seeds, and a touch of Greek yogurt for a pop of bright raspberry flavor, satisfying crunch, and 5 grams of protein in every clean, purposeful bite.

"Expanding beyond the dried fruit category and into whole-fruit granola snacks represents a major step in RIND's evolution," said Matt Weiss, Founder & CEO of RIND Snacks. "It reflects our expanded manufacturing capabilities and our commitment to reimagining how functional, whole-food snacks can deliver both flavor and performance. Partnering with Sam's Club allows us to introduce this innovation to millions of members seeking delicious, better-for-you options that raise the bar."

By going beyond the traditional granola bar, RIND has created a versatile, portion-controlled square that meets today's demand for convenient, on-the-go, and shareable snacking — the right innovation for how consumers snack today.

RIND Raspberry Almond Granola Squares are available now in the snack aisle and online at samsclub.com, offering a craveable, shareable snack for the busy holiday season and beyond. The launch reinforces RIND's position as a category-crossing innovator — bridging fruit, granola, and functional snacking — and advancing its mission to make bold, nutritious snacking both accessible and sustainable.

About RIND Snacks

RIND® is a line of functional and sustainable snacks that encourage consumers to Keep it Real & Eat the Peel. Founded in 2018, RIND is rooted in a multigenerational family passion for real, wholesome foods that nourish people and the planet. By using upcycled whole fruit, RIND helps fight food waste while delivering snacks rich in fiber and vitamins. All RIND® products are non-GMO, Kosher, and gluten-free. For more information, visitrindsnacks.com

