NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's crunch time! On the heels of a $6.1 million raise announced last month, RIND Snacks®, makers of functional and sustainable fruit snacks, is giving consumers an exciting, new, and innovative way to enjoy their daily dose of fruit. Expanding outside of the traditional chewy dried fruit category, RIND® is crossing over into the large and fast-growing chips aisle with the launch of crispy, crave-able, thin-cut Fruit Chips in three vibrant and tangy flavors, including Orange, Kiwi, and Apple.

RIND® to Shake up the Snack Aisle with the Launch of Crispy Fruit Chips

RIND Fruit Chips combine the bright, bold taste and highly nutritious benefits of single-ingredient fruit with the satisfying crunch of a chip. Made with USA-grown, non-GMO fruit, RIND Chips deliver up to three times more fiber, immunity-boosting vitamin C, and less sugar than leading fruit snacks on the market. RIND's Orange and Kiwi Chips boast ~300% & 200% of the recommended daily value of Vit. C per bag, respectively.

"At RIND®, we're all about offering consumers new twists on snacking classics. Potato chips have dominated this aisle for as long as we can remember, and it's time to make room on the shelf for a snack that delivers both flavor AND function. We're excited to 'flip the script' on chips by bringing fiber and immunity-boosting vitamins to a category rarely known for nutrition. Enjoy RIND Chips on their own, dipped in a favorite spread, or elevating your next happy hour on the rim of a glass," said Matt Weiss, Founder & CEO of RIND®

RIND®'s new line furthers the brand's fight against unnecessary food waste by encouraging consumers to 'Keep It Real & Eat The Peel' and embrace the benefits of eating whole fruit, this time in crispy form. By retaining the rind on its products, the company helped divert over 120,000 pounds of edible peels from landfills last year and is on track to significantly exceed this sustainable impact in 2021.

RIND Chips will come in 3oz bags, have an MSRP of $4.99-$5.99 and be available on RINDSnacks.com, Amazon, FreshDirect, Hungryroot and several leading retail accounts later this year. For more information on RIND®, visit RINDSnacks.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter: @rindsnacks.

About RIND®

RIND® is a line of functional and sustainable whole-fruit snacks that encourage consumers to 'Keep it Real & Eat the Peel.' Launched in NYC in 2018, RIND® is the result of a multigenerational family focus on delicious, all-natural foods that sustain personal and planetary health. By keeping the rind on its fruit, RIND® Snacks are packed with more fiber and vitamins than traditional dried fruit and fight food waste by diverting edible peels from landfill. The company's products are Non-GMO Verified, Kosher, naturally vegan and gluten free. For more information, visit www.rindsnacks.com or follow them on social @rindsnacks.

