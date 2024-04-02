Rindone Takes the Driver's Seat as CU LIFT Fund President

Industry veteran brings decades of experience in multiple disciplines.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CU LIFT Fund, the funding-as-a-service CUSO committed to helping credit unions grow their auto loan portfolios, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Rindone as company president. Rindone will lead the company as it revolutionizes the way credit unions make direct auto loans.

CU LIFT Fund President Paul Rindone

"Paul has extensive leadership experience within automobile dealerships, automotive finance, technology and credit union services," said CUSO founder and board chair Kirk Klinkhammer. "His skill and expertise truly put him at the intersection of all we do at CU LIFT Fund. Paul will be instrumental in mapping out a course for our success."

"I've really fallen in love with credit union people and the movement they represent," added Rindone. "Credit unions have earned the trust of their membership because they prioritize members over profits. This relationship makes the credit union the preferred option for auto loans. Our plan is to make it fast and easy for a member to get a direct auto loan from their credit union."

Prior to CU LIFT Fund, Rindone was a Vice President of Fintech Solutions at TruStage, focusing on automotive. His past experience includes more than 25 years with CDK Global (formerly ADP Dealer Services), where he served in various executive roles, leading businesses and a product portfolio. He also served on the Vehicle Finance Board of the American Financial Services Association (AFSA).

Klinkhammer added, "CU LIFT Fund is committed to bringing together the brightest minds in the industry. We set a high bar with Paul as our president."

About Credit Union LIFT Fund

CU LIFT Fund's mission is to help credit unions directly fund more auto loans. The CUSO accomplishes this by creating a better overall member purchase experience and offering a unique value proposition for dealers that includes instant funding. CU LIFT Fund is committed to creating a nationwide ecosystem of credit unions and automobile dealers, giving credit unions a strong collective voice with dealers while preserving and promoting each credit union's individual brand. Visit us on the web and LinkedIn.

