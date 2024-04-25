Ring Bear and Atlanta Braves' All-Star Austin Riley Partner to Launch Unique Line of Men's Wedding Rings

ATLANTA, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern men's wedding ring brand Ring Bear announces the launch of an exclusive line of rings in collaboration with Major League Baseball player, Austin Riley, All-Star third baseman for the Atlanta Braves. This exciting collaboration brings together Ring Bear's jewelry expertise with Riley's personal style, interests, and commitment to family.

Austin Riley wears one of the rings from the collection

Riley, a devoted father known for his love of hunting and outdoor pursuits, worked together with Ring Bear founder David Schoenfeld to infuse his passions into the collection. The result is an eight-ring collection that incorporates elements such as wood and deer antler, as well as references to baseball. This choice aligns with the celebration of Riley's fifth wedding anniversary— the wood anniversary.

The rings are crafted in a range of materials including gold, tungsten and titanium. For baseball enthusiasts, the collection includes a special ring inspired by the game and others with inlaid Ash Wood, historically used in baseball bats.

Ring Bear stands out for its exceptional craftsmanship and commitment to sustainability – it's the first carbon-neutral brand in its market segment. The rings' signature rounded interior provides a more comfortable fit, ideal for the active man.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Austin Riley on this collection," said Schoenfeld. "Together, we have created a collection that celebrates both America's pastime and the great outdoors, offering couples a meaningful way to symbolize their marriage."

Riley shared his excitement about the collaboration, saying, "I'm proud to team up with Ring Bear on this collection that reflects my love of family, baseball and being outdoors. These rings are lightweight, versatile, and allow me to switch them up based on the occasion."

The collection is available for purchase on ringbear.com starting today, prices range from $250 to $1,600. It will be featured at Riley's Charity Golf Tournament on May 16 at Hawks Ridge, GA, with a percentage of proceeds going to his charity of choice, Team RWB .

About Ring Bear

Ring Bear is a brand specializing in men's wedding bands, with sustainable, stylish, and comfortable options for the modern groom. Founded by David Schoenfeld in 2020, Ring Bear is committed to providing rings they'll love wearing on their wedding day and beyond. It's the first carbon-neutral brand in the men's wedding ring space.

