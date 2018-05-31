Ring Container Technologies announces innovative packaging collaboration with Ventura Foods

"It was a collaborative design and development process throughout, which involved engaging teams from various departments at both Ring and Ventura Foods," said Tom Kerstetter, Senior Director of Food Service Sales at Ring Container Technologies. "Once the final designs were selected, both our local and product development teams worked closely to ensure a seamless qualification and transition to PET."

Discussions for Marie's glass-to-plastic conversion began years ago, when Ventura Foods first expressed their desire to investigate a packaging change. As more data was collected and timing properly aligned, momentum picked up over the last 18 months. What followed were several interactive engineering sessions, along with ideation and real-time design consultations, where Ring produced 3D models of the new Marie's bottle.

For Ventura Foods, it was essential that the conversion from glass to plastic honor the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility. This is something that aligns well with Ring, as the company is focused on developing sustainable solutions for the consumer packaging industry.

Today, Marie's product packaging is 100 percent recyclable and BPA-free. Additionally, it is lighter in weight, making it easier to stack and ship, and more efficient to transport. Consumers also appreciate that the product is easier to hold and carry. Marie's can be found in the refrigerated produce section of retailers nationwide.

"Marie's consumers are passionate about this brand and demand quality ingredients and premium packaging," said Revay Ripp, Director of Marketing at Ventura Foods. "Backed by market research and supported by Ring's high-touch partnership that kept our strategic business goals top of mind, together we created a product that we are proud to share with our customers."

About Ring Container Technologies

Ring Container Technologies is a multinational corporation headquartered in Oakland, Tennessee. Focused on finding sustainable solutions for the consumer packaging industry, the company has grown to be one of the largest plastic container manufacturers in North America. With a commitment to being fiscally, socially and environmentally responsible, Ring Container Technologies strives to advance innovation while exceeding expectations by design. For more information, visit: www.ringcontainer.com.

About Ventura Foods

Ventura Foods is a leading producer of dressings and sauces, mayonnaises, margarine and butter blends, and oils and shortenings. Customers include food service companies, retailers and food manufacturers in the U.S., Canada and more than 60 countries. In addition, our consumer brands available at retail include Marie's® dressings, LouAna® oils, Dean's® dips and Gold n' Soft® spreads. The company is a privately held joint venture of CHS, Inc. and Mitsui & Co. with approximately $3 billion in annual revenue.

