Ring Container Technologies expands, announces opening of Hagerstown plant

"By locating our facilities closer to our customers, we are able to better meet their needs and support them in future developments," said Jeff Ullrich, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Ring. "We believe that opening a new plant in this area is a great opportunity not only for our company, but also for our customers and the Hagerstown community as a whole. That's one of the many reasons we got involved in the More Jobs for Marylanders Act."

This facility, which the company is retrofitting to fit their needs, will be Ring's 18th manufacturing plant. The Hagerstown plant anticipates production to begin in the first quarter. The space will operate as a manufacturing and warehousing facility.

"Ring's decision to open a new facility in Washington County shows that More Jobs for Marylanders is really making a difference in growing our economy and creating jobs in all parts of the state," said Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan. "Our highly-skilled workforce, along with our upgraded transportation infrastructure, gives companies like Ring a strategic advantage to easily get their products to customers in the region."

The Hagerstown opening is part of the company's overall plan for continued, strategic growth nationwide. Ring is scheduled to open another facility in Louisville later in 2018.

"Ring is quickly becoming a strong partner in the community, and we couldn't be happier to see this project come to life in Washington County," said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. "We look forward to working with our partners in Washington County to help Ring grow in our state."

"Ring Container Technologies is a welcome addition to the county's vibrant and diversified manufacturing base," said Kassie Lewis, Washington County director of business development. "With plants throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom, the county is proud and very fortunate to have been chosen as a location for the company's expansion. We look forward to Ring's success and growth in Washington County."

About Ring Container Technologies

Ring Container Technologies is a multinational corporation headquartered in Oakland, Tennessee. Focused on finding sustainable solutions for the consumer packaging industry, the company has grown to be one of the largest plastic container manufacturers in North America. With a commitment to be fiscally, socially and environmentally responsible, Ring Container Technologies strives to advance innovation while exceeding expectations by design. For more information, visit: www.ringcontainer.com.

