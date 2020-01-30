Ring Container Technologies joins How2Recycle® Program as 200th member

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ring Container Technologies, a leader in the plastic container manufacturing industry, today announced that the company has joined How2Recycle, becoming its 200th member. The How2Recycle label was created to provide consistent and transparent on-package recycling information to consumers in North America. Ring labels will now contain instructions for consumers on how they can take an improved approach to recycling each component of their packaging.

"With sustainability being so deeply ingrained in the culture of our company, we are thrilled to join the How2Recycle Program," said Tim Ferrel, Vice President of Business Development at Ring Container Technologies. "We look forward to being able to further advocate for responsible packaging by educating our customers on innovations in material reduction and recyclability."

By using the How2Recycle label on packaging, consumers will be educated about steps they can take to ensure materials are prepared correctly before recycling, such as inserting the lid or rinsing the container. Locational information will let customers know if the materials are recycled widely or in limited capacity. The label will also promote transparency by listing the type of materials from which the packaging is made and which parts are recyclable.

Ring actively participates in driving change in sustainability through a light footprint. Furthermore, innovations in proprietary technology have yielded best-in-class performance containers that optimize material and energy usage.

About How2Recycle

The How2Recycle label is a U.S. and Canada-based standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. How2Recycle is a project of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, a membership-based group that brings together business, educational institutions, and government agencies to collectively broaden the understanding of packaging sustainability and develop meaningful improvements for packaging solutions. For more information, visit www.How2Recycle.info.

About Ring Container Technologies

Ring Container Technologies is a multinational corporation headquartered in Oakland, Tennessee. Focused on developing container technology solutions for its customers for more than 50 years, the company has grown to be an industry innovation leader and one of the largest plastic container manufacturers in North America. With a commitment to be fiscally, socially and environmentally responsible, Ring Container Technologies strives to advance innovation while exceeding expectations by design. For more information, visit www.ringcontainer.com.

