Ring Container Technologies partners with Conagra Brands on new ketchup bottle using BarrierGuard™ OxygenSmart™

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ring Container Technologies, a leader in the plastic container manufacturing industry, today announced its collaboration with Conagra Brands, Inc. on a new bottle for Hunt's Ketchup. The packaging, which is the first commercial product manufactured using BarrierGuard OxygenSmart, is now available on store shelves.

"We are honored to work with Conagra on yet another exciting project leveraging our latest innovative technology", said Tim Ferrel, Vice President of Business Development. "Hunt's Ketchup presents a demanding bottle challenge with its high-quality standards and shelf life sensitivity, a great fit for our BarrierGuard OxygenSmart technology."

Ring began producing Hunt's Ketchup bottles using BarrierGuard OxygenSmart in December 2018 at its newest plant, which opened in Louisville, Kentucky last fall. The company announced the launch of its patent-pending, proprietary technology, BarrierGuard OxygenSmart, in February of this year. Plastic PET bottles using BarrierGuard OxygenSmart are replacing other barrier technologies to provide best-in-class barrier protection with glass-like clarity and 100% recyclability. Hunt's Ketchup is committed to exceptional oxygen protection to preserve flavor freshness, which made OxygenSmart the ideal choice for its new bottle. Initial studies revealed that BarrierGuard OxygenSmart blocked or absorbed up to 30% more oxygen versus competitive barriers, while using 2.5 times less barrier material on average.

This isn't the first time the two companies have joined together to complete an innovation project. Ring worked with Conagra to transition Peter Pan™ peanut butter to a new jar using the company's TRIMLITE™ technology, a wide-mouth design that is lighter, faster and stronger than traditional injected containers. That success laid solid foundation for the Hunt's Ketchup barrier project.

Ring Container Technologies is a multinational corporation headquartered in Oakland, Tennessee. Focused on developing container technology solutions for its customers for more than 50 years, the company has grown to be an industry innovation leader and one of the largest plastic container manufacturers in North America. With a commitment to be fiscally, socially and environmentally responsible, Ring Container Technologies strives to advance innovation while exceeding expectations by design. For more information, visit www.ringcontainer.com.

