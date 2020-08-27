Ring Founder and Chief Inventor Jamie Siminoff Joins 'Works With' as Keynote Speaker

Jamie Siminoff , founder & chief inventor of Ring will be a featured keynote speaker on September 10 ( 10:00 am EDT / 7:00 am PDT ). Siminoff plans to discuss his experience inventing Ring, what's happening across the growing Ring ecosystem, and Amazon's promising Sidewalk effort.





A lifelong inventor and successful entrepreneur, Jamie Siminoff serves as the Founder and Chief Inventor of Ring. Jamie created the world's first Wi-Fi video doorbell while working in his garage in 2011. The company, then called DoorBot, has since transformed into what's now known as Ring, a security company that offers several DIY home security products and services, including the popular Ring Video Doorbell. Although much has changed since the company's inception, Jamie remains focused on fulfilling Ring's mission of making neighborhoods safer.





, veteran technology journalist and IoT expert, will moderate a panel on Project for Connected Home over IP (CHIP). The panel will take place ( / ). Amazon Lab126's Chris DeCenzo , principal software engineer, Ramez Abulazm, senior solutions architect, and Erwan Le Roy , principal solutions architect, will discuss a variety of Alexa programs designed to help developers build great smart home devices. Topics include improvements to security and reliability for Zigbee devices, simplifying the out-of-box experience using Frustration Free Setup, reducing software development cost using Amazon Common Software (ACS) for devices, innovative new device interaction opportunities using Alexa Gadgets, and ways to improve the smart home device purchase experience for consumers using Works with Alexa badging. Their technical tracks are September 9 ( 11:00 am EDT / 7:00 am PDT and 5:30 pm EDT / 2:30 pm PDT ).





What: Works With Smart Home Virtual Developer Conference hosted by Silicon Labs

When: September 9 - 10, 2020. On-demand replays will be made available following the event to registered attendees.

Where: Works with is a fully virtual smart home developer conference. Registration is free and can be done at silabs.com/workswith.

Who: Works With brings together the people, platforms and protocols that make up today's growing smart home industry. Works With attendees can expect smart home announcements and fresh industry perspective on smart home IoT consumer technology from IoT industry leaders including Amazon, Comcast, Google, Tuya Smart and many other IoT smart home ecosystem innovators.

Members of the press and industry analysts are invited to participate in a briefing and Q&A session September 9 from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm EDT / 8:30 am – 9:30 am PDT. Please visit silabs.com/workswith and register to attend as media or analyst. For more details, please email [email protected].

For more information about Works With, or Silicon Labs, contact [email protected].

