Ring Founder, Jamie Siminoff to Deliver Keynote at 7th Annual CEO Summit

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Ring founder Jamie Siminoff as a keynote speaker for the firm's 7th annual Summit, gathering CEOs from around the world to connect, learn and think BIG in Miami Beach April 22-24, 2020.

A lifelong inventor and successful entrepreneur, Jamie created the world's first Wi-Fi connected video doorbell, Ring, in his garage in 2011. Founded on the mission of reducing crime in neighborhoods, Ring has seen incredible success and growth, now with multiple products on the market and recently having been purchased by Amazon in 2018 for over $1 billion.

In 2013, the 'Sharks' on the hit ABC show Shark Tank did not offer Jamie's desired investment, and he declined their deals. Nevertheless, he persisted with the concept and built on the publicity generated through his appearance. Despite coming away empty-handed, Ring remains the largest company ever to appear on the show, a valuable takeaway for entrepreneurs everywhere about persistence.

From having an idea in his garage to running a company valued at over $1 billion, Siminoff has continued to find opportunity in creating his own path and transforming undervalued assets into novel products, no matter how difficult the road to success proved to be. His presence as a keynote speaker at the Make Big Happen 2020 CEO Summit will allow CEO Coaching International clients to learn actionable insights to enact transformational growth and achieve 10-figure exits in their own businesses.

The Make Big Happen CEO Summit is a unique three-day event for prominent CEOs and their key executives featuring a mix of powerhouse keynotes, unlimited networking, thought-provoking breakout sessions and live entertainment.

For more information about how you can attend the CEO Coaching International's 2020 CEO Summit, please visit: http://summit.ceocoachinginternational.com/about-ceo-summit/.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 500 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 25 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 66.4% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

