Ring in 2024 at New Jersey's Biggest New Year's Eve Parties

NewYearsNJ.com to host spectacular celebrations at Sheraton Parsippany and Westin Governor Morris hotels featuring live entertainment, lavish dinners and DJ dancing

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewYearsNJ.com has officially announced its lineup of New Jersey's biggest New Year's Eve parties to ring in 2024. The celebrations will take place on December 31 at the Sheraton Hotel in Parsippany and the Westin Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown, with an anticipated attendance of over 500 guests at each location.

These spectacular New Year's Eve parties will feature premium open bars, indulgent three-course dinners, live entertainment, dancing and a live broadcast of the New York City ball drop at midnight. Exclusive New Year's Eve hotel packages for VIP couples are available at both hotels, complete with luxurious overnight accommodations and complimentary breakfast on New Year's Day.

Headlining the entertainment at both locations are New Jersey's own The Jersey Tenors, performing their operatic takes on favorite pop songs. The Tenors will be joined by New Jersey's most popular party bands, Daddy Pop and The Party Crashers, bringing an electric energy to the dance floors.

"We're thrilled to celebrate our 16th year of hosting New Jersey's best New Year's Eve parties," said Jonathan Moore, President of New Year's NJ. "This year, we've enhanced the entertainment, menu and overall experience to deliver even more value and satisfaction to our guests."

Tickets are on sale now at newyearsnj.com/buy-tickets and by calling 908-799-8294. Reservations are required and expected to sell out quickly. Special discounted group rates are available for parties of five couples or more by calling the box office. Additional discounts are offered for AAA members, Costco members and Marriott Bonvoy members.

The Sheraton Hotel Parsippany and Westin Governor Morris in New Jersey were carefully chosen for their contemporary style and amenities. Located just 45 minutes from New York City, these two destinations offer a refined atmosphere without the hassle of traveling into the city on New Year's Eve.

Don't miss out on joining hundreds of fellow New Jersey families as they celebrate the end of 2023 and the start of an exciting New Year. Secure tickets today for a memorable evening of top-notch entertainment, gourmet dining and "Auld Lang Syne" at midnight.

